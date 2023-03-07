Anzeige
07.03.2023
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 7

Date:7 March 2023
Company: Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

7 March 2023

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameAshley Paxton
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00BJVDZ946
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.773851,250
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction06/03/2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Following these acquisitions, Mr Paxton's total holding will be 73,750 shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001

