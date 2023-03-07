CCA Industries, Inc. Names Mike Singletary Spokesperson of Doctor-Created Memory Supplement, Neutein

LITTLE FERRY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC: "CAWW"), a leading manufacturer and marketer of health and beauty products, announced today that it has partnered with the renowned NFL Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bear, Mike Singletary, naming Mr. Singletary spokesperson for CCA's brain health supplement, Neutein. CCA will also make donations to Singletary's charity, Changing Our Perspective, a non-profit organization that helps tackle the gaps that exist in education, health and mental wellness, along with vocational opportunities.

Unlike other brain health supplements, the ingredients found in Neutein are backed by 12 clinical studies and help to provide mental clarity, sharper thinking, and overall cognitive strength. Created by internationally recognized nutritionist, author, and speaker Dr. Mike Roussell, Neutein helps to improve short-term memory, working memory (multitasking), concentration, focus, and attention. An added benefit is that it also helps to protect eyes from blue light emitted by computers, tablets and smartphone screens.

Research-backed Neutein is a timely product, as according to health sources, 93% of adults feel that improving or maintaining their brain health is either very or extremely important. Plus, working memory can decline 5-10% per decade beginning as early as our 20s, and it is estimated that sleep-related problems affect 50 to 70 million Americans of all ages and socioeconomic classes.

"Mike Singletary is the ideal partner for Neutein; with many accomplishments both on and off the field, he has a true passion for brain health, wellness and helping others," said Chris Dominello, President and CEO of CCA Industries, Inc. "We are confident that Mike's authenticity, credibility and commitment to health will speak to our customers as they seek to enhance their healthy brain function and productivity with Neutein."

Said Singletary: "Balancing my busy schedule has never been better with Neutein. I've always had the gift of intense focus on what I am doing, but Neutein has helped me multitask much more easily. I'm very passionate about brain health, especially as a former football player. I'm excited to bring awareness to Neutein's benefits for cognitive health through this partnership."

Neutein products can be found on Amazon, Neutein.com, and soon at a retailer near you.

About CCA Industries Inc.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, "Hair Off" depilatory products, "Solar Sense" sun care products and "Neutein" brain health supplements .

About Mike Singletary

Mike Singletary has had a profound impact on the sport of football. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1981 and in his 12 years on the team was the Bears' first or second leading tackler each of his last 11 seasons. Selected to play in a team record 10 Pro Bowls, Singletary was All-Pro eight times and All-NFC every year from 1983 until 1991. He was twice named Defensive Player of the Year and entered the NFL Hall of Fame in 1998. He later became head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Singletary now runs a non-profit organization, is a minority owner in Pulse4Pulse ~ an organization that targets the prevention of health problems, is a motivational speaker, author, husband, father and grandfather. He was also a contestant on the CBS reality series, Beyond the Edge.

About Dr. Mike Roussell

Dr. Mike Roussell, the founder of Substance Nutrition, is known for transforming complex nutritional concepts into practical nutritional habits that his clients can use to ensure long lasting health. Dr. Mike holds a degree in biochemistry from Hobart College and a doctorate in nutrition from Pennsylvania State University. Dr. Mike's academic background coupled with his broad range of experience from consulting with pharmaceutical and food companies, medical schools, top rated fitness facilities, professional athletes, and individual clients, gives him the unique ability to translate scientific findings into relevant, understandable, and actionable strategies that get results. As a scientist, his research has been published multiple times in the premiere clinical nutrition journal in the world, American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Dr. Mike has overseen the optimization of the health, nutrition, and performance of a range of clientele from professional athletes, to celebrities, to Fortune 500 executives. He is also a sought after continuing educator, speaking across the country to physicians, dietitians, nurses, and other health professionals on the most recent advances in the nutritional treatments for cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, weight loss, and nutritional behavioral psychology. Dr. Mike's unique approach to scientifically derived, yet practical nutrition, has made him a well-known expert contributor to both national print publications and leading online news outlets. This has lead to him publishing over 600 articles on health and nutrition (including columns for both Men's Health and Shape Magazines) and appearing in over 200 TV segments as a nutrition expert, while also servings as the consulting nutritionist for 5 books. Dr. Mike has also authored 7 books, including his most recent two books - The MetaShred Diet and Strength: The Field Manual.

CONTACT:

Stephen Heit 201-935-3232

SOURCE: CCA Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742473/CCA-Industries-Inc-Names-Mike-Singletary-Spokesperson-of-Doctor-Created-Memory-Supplement-Neutein