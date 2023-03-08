Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") announced today that Justin Germaine has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and President of the Company. A search for a highly qualified individual to replace Mr. Germaine is underway. The Company's Executive Director, Kay Jessel, will act as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company in the interim period.

The Company thanks Mr. Germaine for all of his efforts on behalf of the Company, and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

The Company operates a highly competitive consolidated group of businesses providing end-to-end solutions to leading cannabis brands through integrated product development, manufacturing, and supply chain management, including in the design and technology space, offering industrial design, engineering, manufacturing, branding, and child-resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products. The Company represents a new paradigm for the legal cannabis industry on a global scale: the ability to fully outsource production and manufacturing of state-of-the-art hardware, packaging, licensed co-manufacturing, and product commercialization to a single partner.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Boone

Chief Executive Officer

866-623-9759

IR@finalbell.com

SOURCE: Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

