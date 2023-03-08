EQS-News: KWBI Management / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Absence of Evidence: TMZ Unable to Support False Claims Against Kulture Wave Beauty Culture vultures are at it again, TMZ has no single shred of evidence to back up the claims that "Kulture Wave Beauty by Cardi B" is false Towards the end of last week a press release was issued by KWBI Management, LLC ( www.KWBIManagement.com ) with strong convictions of a product line set to be released later this year with none other than Cardi B. Kulture Wave Beauty by Cardi B is a beauty brand founded by Grammy-winning artist Cardi B. The brand offers a range of high-quality makeup and skincare products that are designed to celebrate diversity and promote self-love. Recently, there have been evidence lacking rumors circulating on TMZ website that Cardi B has no plans to release a skincare line, despite previously stating otherwise. However, we are here to set the record straight and debunk these rumors after recent claims by TMZ alleging that Kulture Wave Beauty line, the beauty brand owned by rapper Cardi B, was a false story regarding the launch of skincare products. Cardi B has been vocal about her interest in skincare for years. In an interview with Vogue in 2019, she revealed that she has struggled with acne for most of her life and has tried countless products to combat it. This struggle led her to begin developing her own skincare line, which she first announced in March of 2020. Since then, Cardi B has been working with leading skincare experts and formulators over at Delight Cosmeceutical Labs to create a line that meets her high standards for quality and effectiveness. While remaining true to the "FOR US BY US" Sentiments. The false claims made by TMZ caused undue stress and concern for the team at Kulture Wave Beauty, who have been working tirelessly to provide their customers with the best skincare products on the market. With the response now complete, the brand can continue to focus on its mission to promote healthy and beautiful skin. Despite all of this alleged evidence to the contrary, rumors have recently surfaced that Cardi B has abandoned her plans for a skincare line altogether. However, we are happy to report that these rumors are false. With the only evidence TMX have is "sources say", Dr. Iman Pasha-J.D, The legal representation for KWBI Management has this to say "Journalism, and I mean true Journalism is not a business. It's not about getting clicks. It's not about ratings. Its not about looking good. Its about telling the truth". As she continues "the Anti-black imagery TMZ his perpetuated for years; this is another means to gain clickable dollars to their news feed, where is the investigative journalism or dare I add integrity?'' This announcement put to rest any doubts about Cardi B's plans for a skincare line and reaffirmed her commitment to providing high-quality products to her fans and customers. Chairman, Cedric Yengo of KWBI Management said "I can assure you that our company takes any allegations of false claims very seriously. We have a rigorous process in place to ensure that all our claims are accurate and supported by evidence. If any mistakes are made, we will take immediate action to correct them and ensure that they do not happen again. Our customers' trust and confidence in our products and brand are of the utmost importance to us." In conclusion, Cardi B is indeed releasing a skincare line, and the rumors suggesting otherwise are completely false. We look forward to the world trying out the products from Kulture Wave Beauty this summer and expect them to be just as innovative and effective while maintaining affordability. For more information, regarding Kulture Wave Beauty six-phase release please visit www.KWBIManagement.com Distributed by APO Group on behalf of KWBI Management. Contact:

Cedric Yengo

cy@kwbimanagement.com

220 Emerald Vista Way Ste. 330

Las Vegas, NV 89144 Dr. Iman Pasha, JD legal@kwbimanagement.com Download images here: https://apo-opa.info/3EZAtBd

https://apo-opa.info/3mvLC6z



