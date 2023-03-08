Valmet Oyj: Valmet hosts a Capital Markets Day today, March 8, 2023, in Espoo

ESPOO, Finland, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet hosts a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and other capital markets representatives today, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12:00 - 15:40 EET in Espoo. The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide an update on Valmet's businesses and drivers for growth and profitability. Valmet's strategy and financial targets remain unchanged. The day will include presentations by Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Katri Hokkanen, CFO, and the Business Line Presidents.

"Valmet has a strong position in growing markets. Our three segments benefit from the growing demand for bio-based products and energy, and the large and growing global installed base. Furthermore, Valmet has future growth possibilities through new sustainable innovations, and opportunities to grow in energy and process industries in the Automation segment. Valmet's EUR 2.8 billion stable business was further strengthened by the merger with Neles in 2022. The stable business has high margins, strong track record of growth and resilience to market cycles. We are continuously developing and improving our technology, processes, and personnel, while keeping customers at the core of Valmet's operations. Our systematic work for building the future continues", says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

Presentation material and webcast

The presentation material will be available at www.valmet.com/cmd2023 at approximately 9:30 a.m. EET.

Anyone can follow the event via a live webcast. The live webcast of the Capital Markets Day will begin at 12:00 p.m. EET at https://valmet.videosync.fi/cmd-2023. The recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address. The language of the event and presentation material is English.

It is possible to ask the management questions throughout the event, also via the webcast.

Agenda of Valmet's Capital Markets Day 2023

12:00 Opening of Valmet's CMD 2023 Pekka Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations 12:05 Opening remarks Pasi Laine, President and CEO 12:20 Services: Demand driven by large and growing global installed base Aki Niemi, Business Line President, Services

Q&A on Services segment

12:45 Flow Control: Diversified and resilient growth business Simo Sääskilahti, Business Line President, Flow Control 13:00 Automation Systems: Profitable growth in attractive market Emilia Torttila-Miettinen, Business Line President, Automation Systems

Q&A on Automation segment

13:30 Break

13:55 Paper: Leader in board and tissue - markets supported by global megatrends Jari Vähäpesola, Business Line President, Paper 14:10 Pulp and Energy: Strengthening the position in growing biomass conversion market Sami Riekkola, Business Line President, Pulp and Energy

Q&A on Process Technologies segment

14:40 On solid growth track with concrete actions to reach the financial targets Katri Hokkanen, CFO 14:55 Strong position in growing markets and building new opportunities Pasi Laine, President and CEO

Q&A for CEO and CFO

~15:40 Event ends



