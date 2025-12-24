Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.12.2025
Kein Weihnachtswunder - Blutuntersuchung ohne Blutabnahme!
24.12.2025 13:16 Uhr
Sahm Capital Hosts Its First Investment Summit in Riyadh, Spotlighting Vision 2030 and Shifting Global Markets

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec. 15, 2025, Sahm Capital - one of Saudi Arabia's fastest-growing fintech institutions, successfully concluded its inaugural Sahm Investment Strategy Summit in Riyadh, bringing together more than 200 investors, policymakers, and representatives from leading financial institutions to discuss the future of capital markets and wealth creation in the Kingdom.

Held under the theme "With Sahm, Own the Top," the summit convened Sahm's rapidly expanding investor community alongside representatives from the Capital Market Authority (CMA), Saudi Tadawul Group, the Financial Academy, Nasdaq, and other prominent organizations. The event highlighted the evolving role of technology, regulation, and investor participation in shaping Saudi Arabia's capital markets in alignment with Vision 2030.

Opening the summit, Mohammed Asiri, Chief Financial Officer of Sahm Capital, reflected on the company's strong growth trajectory since its launch two years ago. He noted that Sahm surpassed one million users within its first year of operation and maintained close to 70% year-on-year user growth in its second year. Asiri attributed this momentum to Sahm's continuous rollout of advanced trading tools and integrated social-trading features, which are reshaping how retail investors engage with the Saudi market.

Asiri emphasized that the summit reflects Sahm Capital's ongoing commitment to transforming data, education, and technology into accessible opportunities for everyday investors, reaffirming the company's focus on empowerment, accessibility, and continuous innovation.

A global market outlook was delivered by Rami El Dokany, Secretary General of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), who examined the key macroeconomic forces shaping investment strategies heading into 2026. He highlighted easing U.S. inflation, anticipated interest rate cuts, rising geopolitical trade tensions, and the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence on productivity as defining themes for global markets. El Dokany outlined four strategic investment pillars, including diversification toward emerging markets, strengthening exposure to fixed-income instruments, increasing allocations to gold, and early positioning in AI-driven growth sectors.

Providing a domestic perspective, Dr. Adnan Abo Alhaija, Associate Professor of Finance at Alfaisal University, discussed Saudi Arabia's accelerating economic momentum under Vision 2030. He noted that sectors such as tourism, entertainment, technology, renewable energy, logistics, and digital infrastructure are developing as interconnected ecosystems that attract global expertise, generate new revenue streams, and strengthen the Kingdom's position as a regional and global growth hub.

Digital transformation was another key focus of the summit. Sessions addressed the growing role of blockchain, tokenization, and artificial intelligence in financial markets, as well as the increasing adoption of quantitative and data-driven investment strategies. Panel discussions featuring industry and regulatory leaders explored market infrastructure modernization, regulatory evolution, and the expanding role of both institutional and retail investors.

Participants concluded that Saudi Arabia's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and ongoing reforms position its capital markets to be among the fastest-growing globally in 2026, with innovation and investor inclusion at the core of future growth.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sahm-capital-hosts-its-first-investment-summit-in-riyadh-spotlighting-vision-2030-and-shifting-global-markets-302649243.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
