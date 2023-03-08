Suzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Suzhou-based wealth and investment management company TCD Global has announced plans to ramp up its hiring efforts in 2023 significantly. The company is looking to take on staff at all levels, including qualified professionals and new graduate trainees, to cope with the increasing demand for its services.

"The high demand for our services from both local and international clients has led us to take the logical step of expanding our operations and increasing our staffing levels," said Jean Allard, Chief Personnel Officer at TCD Global. He added that the new staff would be gradually integrated into the existing core team to maintain and improve the high service levels the company delivers.

TCD Global believes Suzhou is a fantastic, modern, yet affordable city to live and work in for those considering relocating for the first time. The city boasts excellent infrastructure, including a convenient public transportation system and state-of-the-art healthcare facilities. Suzhou is also known for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, including UNESCO World Heritage sites, lakes, rivers, and world-famous gardens.

"Its proximity to Shanghai is another factor that makes it an attractive place for ex-pats, and it enjoys the benefits of having a well-established ex-pat community," said Jean Allard.

However, TCD Global is aware of some of the challenges newcomers may encounter, so it provides an exceptional relocation, salary, and benefits package to attract potential new employees.

TCD Global is taking a proactive approach to its hiring process, offering potential candidates family support and assistance with expatriation, including finding accommodation and schooling for children at one of the many international schools in the area. In addition, the company is actively trying to promote Suzhou to established wealth and investment management professionals who may already be living overseas.

TCD Global has locally advertised the opportunities for graduates and those wishing to take the first steps toward a career in investment and wealth management.

The company has expressed its desire to grow and expand its already diverse and international team and is optimistic that it can attract the right people to support it in achieving its business expansion goals.

For those interested in applying for a position at TCD Global, please get in touch by phone or email.

