- No. 1 worldwide for its sustainable development strategy in 2022 GRESB ranking
- 23,000 sq.m let in 2022, 7 transactions in the fourth quarter
- 42,000 sq.m renovated or under renovation
- Portfolio value excl. transfer duties of €1.5 billion
- EPRA NTA of €44.3/share
"Despite the different geopolitical, macroeconomic, climate and financial challenges faced in 2022, it was a strong year for Vitura. Portfolio activity was brisk, demonstrating the attractiveness of our properties on the market. In our constant pursuit to create value for our shareholders over the long term and provide our tenants with premium workplaces, we have continued to improve and enhance our portfolio, to combine the best levels of service with the highest environmental standards", says Jérôme Anselme, Vitura's Chief Executive Officer.
Acceleration in lettings
In 2022, Vitura delivered a solid rental performance with leases signed, extended or renewed on 23,000 sq.m, i.e., 13% of the portfolio's total surface area. The fourth quarter was particularly active, with seven transactions secured for a total of 10,000 sq.m.
Some 8,000 sq.m concerns new space, representing a positive impact on the Group's occupancy rate. This mainly concerns Arcs de Seine and Europlaza, which have been repositioned through regular investment programs and have proven their attractiveness by achieving occupancy rates of 78% and 81%, respectively. The 3 percentage point drop in the Group's occupancy rate, which stood at 81% at December 31, 2022 compared with 84% at December 31, 2021(1), is attributable to Unilocations' departure from Europlaza.
Thanks to these signings, extensions and renewals, the average remaining lease term remains at five years.
The Group's tenants are mainly large corporates with solid profiles, over 90% of which have a Dun Bradstreet rating of 1 or 2. These accounts contributed to stable rental income of €54.0 million in 2022 (compared with €55.4 million in 2021). The full-year impact of leases signed in 2022 will be felt in 2023.
Repositioning the portfolio
Vitura is committed to continuously improving performance and service. To meet its tenants' short-, medium- and long-term expectations with precision and speed, Vitura works with recognized partners, putting people first in keeping with its vision of "Workplaces for people. By people. ".
As part of the repositioning of the Arcs de Seine campus in Boulogne Billancourt, which began in 2016 with the renovation of the common areas and building B, 2022 saw the renovation of 10,000 sq.m building C, by G+ Architectes. In early 2023, the campus' existing amenities, which include a restaurant area and private gardens, were rounded out with a new fitness center and business center, redesigned by ilimelgo.
As with the work carried out on Europlaza in La Défense, the renovation of Arcs de Seine once again demonstrates the ability of Vitura's teams to successfully implement ambitious redevelopment projects.
Rives de Bercy, vacated by Crédit Foncier in December 2022, is currently being renovated by architecture firm Naço. Designed to meet new user expectations, the work will open up access to the heart of the building its patios and gardens which will become its new entrance, closer to the metro, footpaths and cycle paths. Naço has also been closely assisted on the 30,000 sq.m project by environmental consultant Wild Trees, who are helping to push the boundaries of environmental performance based on five major concerns: low-carbon footprint, circular economy, energy efficiency, biodiversity and comfort/well-being. The work will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.
In line with its long-term value creation objective, Vitura is preparing a repositioning program for Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy. The aim is to bring the two complexes together within a single 34,000 sq.m campus, located along the Seine in Paris' wider central business district. The campus will offer a host of amenities to meet market expectations food service facilities, a gym, wellness and social areas, as well as facilities encouraging low-carbon mobility and be aligned with the most exacting environmental standards.
The estimated portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) stood at €1,506 million at year-end, down 3% compared with the previous 12 months due to a slight increase in capitalization rates in all sectors.
Solid financial fundamentals
The Group's IFRS consolidated net debt stood at €827 million at December 31, 2022, stable compared to end-2021. A credit agreement was signed in June 2022 to refinance €94 million worth of loans, extending the maturity of the Group's debt and strengthening its financial structure. This loan is backed by the Hanami campus, a 34,000 sq.m real estate complex located in Rueil-Malmaison.
Almost two thirds of our debt is composed of green loans and we aim to increase this share to 100%.
In response to the sharp rise in interest rates, the Group set up new interest rate hedges to hedge against changes in the Euribor. The cost of setting up these instruments totaled €8 million for the period. At December 31, 2022, 100% of the Group's debt was hedged, at an average rate of 0.70%.
The loan-to-value ratio remained unchanged at 54.9%, with an average maturity of 3.5 years.
Excluding non-recurring items, Vitura's EPRA earnings amounted to €18.9 million for 2022, compared with €28.7 million for the prior year. The €9.8 million contraction mainly corresponds to the increase in financial expenses for the period (negative €5.0 million impact) and vacancy costs (negative €4.6 million impact).
Recurring cash flow stood at €24.5 million at December 31, 2022, driven by the financial solidity of the Group's tenants.
The Group reported a net loss of €4.2 million in 2022 under IFRS, compared with net income of €36.9 million in 2021. The decrease is mainly due to a decline in property values in 2022 (negative impact of €67 million), in line with the market, following an increase in 2021. Changes in fair value of financial instruments had a positive impact of €49 million over the period.
EPRA NTA stood at €756 million at December 31, 2022, vs. €822 million one year earlier. The decrease is mainly attributable to changes in property values (negative €67 million impact), the dividend distribution (negative €21 million impact), 2022 EPRA earnings (positive €14 million impact) and the capital increase carried out in March 2021 (positive €8 million impact). At December 31, 2022, EPRA NTA stood at €44.3 per share.
Proactive environmental approach delivers results, CSR communities set up
Since the Company was founded in 2006, environmental excellence has been one of Vitura's core values. Each year, it strengthens its leadership position with an increasingly demanding and innovative action plan. Vitura has been awarded the highest levels of certification by non-financial rating agencies, and in 2022 was ranked world number one in the GRESB ranking (listed office property companies category) for the fourth year in a row. This achievement comes despite increasing competition, with all real estate companies now legally obliged to take action in this area.
Vitura also brings its stakeholders on board through an ISO 14001-certified environmental management system.
In 2022, Vitura went a step further in its environmental approach. Recognizing that ESG information must be as accessible, reliable and verifiable as financial information, Vitura automated the collection of energy data at all of its sites thanks to a new partnership with Stonal, one of the leaders in this market. In addition, amid tensions over Europe's energy supply, Vitura stepped up its efforts to raise awareness and educate its stakeholders on energy issues and ESG more generally. Ahead of winter, it initiated energy efficiency plans with its property managers and tenants. Thanks to Vitura's already close relationship with its tenants, the teams were able to spring into action and draw up programs tailored to the buildings in question and their specific characteristics. This saw the creation of CSR communities that will help foster discussion and unlock new initiatives.
This approach has yielded clear results: in 2022, the Group reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% and its energy consumption by 32% compared to 2013.
Dividend distribution
On March 7, 2023, the Board of Directors authorized the 2022 individual and consolidated financial statements for issue. In order to pursue its investment policy and continue to optimize its financial flexibility, Vitura has decided to recommend to the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 10, 2023 that the 2023 dividend be capped at the level of the distribution obligations for listed real estate investment companies in France (SIICs), i.e., €3.5 million.
Appointment to the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Erin Cannata to replace Jérôme Anselme on the Board of Directors. Jérôme Anselme will step down as a director and will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer. Shareholders will be asked to approve the appointment at the next General Shareholders' Meeting.
Key figures
In millions (as reported)
2022
2021
Change
Rental income (IFRS)
54.0
55.4
-2.4%
EPRA earnings
14.1
38.7
-63.6%
Recurring income
18.9
28.7
-34.2%
Portfolio (excl. transfer duties)
1,506
1,560
-3.4%
Occupancy rate
81%
84%
-3 pts
LTV ratio
54.9%
53.2%
+1.7 pts
EPRA NTA (in €)
44.3
48.9
-8.1%
Investor Calendar
- May 10, 2023: General Shareholders' Meeting
- May 11, 2023: First-quarter 2023 revenue
- May 23, 2022: Ex-dividend date
- May 25, 2023: Dividend payment date
About Vitura
Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,506 million at December 31, 2022 (excluding transfer duties).
Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named Global Sector Leader in the most recent Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.
Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €414 million at March 7, 2023.
Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr
(1 The 81% occupancy rate at December 31, 2022 excludes Rives de Bercy, which is undergoing redevelopment work. Including Rives de Bercy, the occupancy rate stood at 68% (compared with 78.5% at December 31, 2021).
APPENDICES
IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)
In thousands of euros, except per share data
2022
2021
12 months
12 months
Rental income
54 047
55 362
Income from other services
23 975
29 558
Building-related costs
(28 646)
(21 249)
Net rental income
49 377
63 671
0
0
Sale of building
0
0
Administrative costs
(8 817)
(18 204)
Other operating expenses
(10)
40
Other operating income
453
0
Total change in fair value of investment property
(66 653)
1 348
0
0
Net operating income
(25 651)
46 855
0
0
Financial income
48 863
5 487
Financial expenses
(27 396)
(15 409)
Net ?nancial expense
21 467
(9 922)
0
0
Corporate income tax
0
0
0
0
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
(4 183)
36 932
of which attributable to owners of the Company
(4 183)
36 932
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
0
0
Other comprehensive income
0
0
0
0
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(4 183)
36 932
of which attributable to owners of the Company
(4 183)
36 932
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
Basic earnings per share (in euros)
(0,25)
2,29
Diluted earnings per share (in euros)
(0,25)
2,21
IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
7
17
Investment property
1 506 480
1 559 790
Non-current loans and receivables
11 254
14 741
Financial instruments
50 487
5 330
Total non-current assets
1 568 228
1 579 878
Current assets
Trade accounts receivable
19 412
11 634
Other operating receivables
17 237
14 032
Prepaid expenses
463
432
Total receivables
37 112
26 098
Financial instruments
3 699
0
Cash and cash equivalents
15 167
57 480
Total cash and cash equivalents
18 866
57 480
Total current assets
55 978
83 578
TOTAL ASSETS
1 624 207
1 663 456
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
64 933
64 000
Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital
60 047
71 445
Consolidated reserves and retained earnings
634 642
600 558
Net attributable income
(4 183)
36 932
Total shareholders' equity
755 438
772 935
Non-current liabilities
Non-current borrowings
679 873
727 855
Other non-current borrowings and debt
10 541
9 429
Non-current corporate income tax liability
0
0
Financial instruments
0
0
Total non-current liabilities
690 414
737 284
Current liabilities
Current borrowings
144 974
96 205
Financial Instruments
0
453
Trade accounts payable
7 124
22 319
Corporate income tax liability
0
0
Other operating liabilities
9 424
15 459
Prepaid revenue
16 833
18 801
Total current liabilities
178 354
153 237
Total liabilities
868 768
890 521
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1 624 207
1 663 456
IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
(4 183)
36 932
Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings:
Fair value adjustments to investment property
66 653
(1 348)
Annulation des dotations aux amortissement
0
0
Indemnité perçue des locataires pour le remplacement des composants
0
0
Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property)
10
9
Free share grants not vested at the reporting date
0
0
Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps)
(49 310)
(5 527)
Adjustments for loans at amortized cost
2 069
1 393
Contingency and loss provisions
0
0
Corporate income tax
0
0
Penalty interest
0
0
Cash ?ows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements
15 238
31 459
Other changes in working capital requirements
(24 600)
9 440
Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation
Change in working capital requirements
(24 600)
9 440
Net cash ?ows from operating activities
(9 361)
40 899
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of ?xed assets
(13 343)
(110 272)
Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers
(6 125)
6 965
Net cash ?ows used in investing activities
(19 468)
(103 307)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Capital increase
8 225
34 526
Capital increase transaction costs
0
(659)
Change in bank debt
(3 971)
62 615
Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants)
0
0
Re?nancing/financing transaction costs
(1 073)
(7 378)
Net increase in liability in respect of re?nancing
0
0
Purchases of hedging instruments
0
0
Net increase in current borrowings
3 763
(713)
Net decrease in current borrowings
0
0
Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt
1 113
844
Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt
0
0
Purchases and sales of treasury shares
(216)
(411)
Dividends paid
(21 323)
(31 770)
Net cash ?ows from ?nancing activities
(13 483)
57 053
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(42 312)
(5 355)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period*
57 480
62 836
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
15 167
57 480
There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.
French GAAP Income Statement
In euros
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
12 months
12 months
Sales of services
300 400
299 500
NET REVENUE
300 400
299 500
Reversal of depreciation and amortization charges, impairment and expense transfers
0
0
Other revenue
24 887
37 713
Total operating revenue
325 287
337 213
Purchases of raw materials and other supplies
0
0
Other purchases and external charges
1 487 700
2 475 567
Taxes, duties and other levies
58 596
50 333
Wages and salaries
450 506
408 558
Social security charges
247 276
194 170
Fixed assets: depreciation and amortization
9 924
8 536
Contingency and loss provisions
0
0
Other expenses
255 250
195 203
Total operating expenses
2 509 252
3 332 368
OPERATING LOSS
(2 183 965)
(2 995 155)
Financial income from controlled entities
10 515 746
5 639 541
Other interest income
4 464
3 287
Reversals of impairment and provisions, and transferred charges
55 782
0
Total ?nancial income
10 575 992
5 642 828
Interest expenses
1 132
944
Depreciation, amortization, provisions for impairment and other provisions
345 067
55 782
Total financial expenses
346 198
56 727
NET FINANCIAL INCOME
10 229 794
5 586 102
RECURRING LOSS BEFORE TAX
8 045 829
2 590 947
Non-recurring income on capital transactions
13 092
56 974
Reversal of impairment, provisions and non-recurring expense transfers
0
0
Total non-recurring income
13 092
56 974
Non-recurring expenses on management transactions
150
0
Non-recurring expenses on capital transactions
60 710
21 001
Total non-recurring expenses
60 860
21 001
NET NON-RECURRING INCOME
(47 768)
35 973
Corporate income tax
0
0
TOTAL INCOME
10 914 372
6 037 015
TOTAL EXPENSES
2 916 310
3 410 096
NET LOSS
7 998 062
2 626 920
French GAAP Balance Sheet
In euros
ASSETS
Gross amount
Depr., amort. prov.
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Property, plant and equipment
Other property, plant and equipment
34 218
(27 600)
6 618
16 542
Financial ?xed assets
Receivables from controlled entities
194 448 994
194 448 994
194 448 994
Loans
Other ?nancial ?xed assets
1 314 741
345 067
969 674
1 180 265
FIXED ASSETS
195 797 953
(372 668)
195 425 286
195 645 801
Receivables
Trade accounts receivable
719 880
719 880
393 639
Other receivables
89 284 782
89 284 782
91 477 562
Cash and cash equivalents
2 277 858
2 277 858
1 210 697
Short-term investment securities
9 000 000
CURRENT ASSETS
92 282 520
92 282 520
102 081 898
Prepaid expenses
42 052
42 052
48 380
TOTAL ASSETS
288 122 525
(372 668)
287 749 859
297 776 078
In euros
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Capital
Share capital (including paid-up capital: 66,862,500)
64 933 291
64 000 026
Additional paid-in capital
54 814 096
66 212 886
Revaluation reserve
152 341 864
152 341 864
Reserves
Legal reserve
6 694 261
6 694 261
Other reserves
Retained earnings
Retained earnings
37 819
43 010
Net loss for the year
7 998 062
2 626 920
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
286 819 392
291 918 966
OTHER EQUITY
Loss provisions
CONTINGENCY AND LOSS PROVISIONS
Non-current borrowings and debt
Miscellaneous borrowings and debt
4 711 000
Trade accounts payable and other current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
423 850
732 328
Tax and social liabilities
506 617
413 784
Amounts owed to ?xed asset suppliers
Other debts
LIABILITIES
930 467
5 857 112
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
287 749 859
297 776 078
Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)
Recurring cash flow
In thousands of euros
2022
2021
Net income under IFRS
(4 183)
36 932
Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property
66 653
(1 348)
Other restatements of changes in fair value
(48 379)
(5 527)
Restatement of other fees (1)
0
8 648
EPRA earnings
14 090
38 706
Exceptional income and expenses (2)
4 770
(10 042)
18 860
28 664
Restatement of deferred lease incentives (IAS 17)
3 557
5 644
Restatement of deferred finance costs
2 075
1 312
Recurring cash flow
24 492
35 620
(1) Non-recurring fees due under the Asset Management Agreement.
(2) Rehabilitation indemnity study costs purchase of hedging instruments (CAP)
EPRA NTA
In thousands of euros
2022
2021
Shareholders' equity under IFRS
755 438
772 935
Portion of rent-free periods (1)
(18 129)
(21 973)
|
Elimination of fair value of share subscription warrants
0
453
Fair value of diluted NAV
737 309
751 416
|
Transfer duties (2)
71 660
75 494
|
Fair value of financial instruments
(53 257)
(5 330)
EPRA NTA
755 712
821 580
EPRA NTA per share
44,3
48,9
|
(1) Lease incentives recorded in assets in the IFRS consolidated financial
LTV ratio
In millions of euros
2022
2021
Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements) (1)
827
830
Fair value of investment property
1 506
1 560
LTV ratio (%)
54,9%
53,2%
(1) Consolidated gross debt at December 31, 2020 recorded in the statutory financial statements.
Occupancy rate
The occupancy rate is the ratio of space for which the Company receives rent under a lease agreement to the total amount of available space.
