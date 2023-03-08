No. 1 worldwide for its sustainable development strategy in 2022 GRESB ranking

23,000 sq.m let in 2022, 7 transactions in the fourth quarter

42,000 sq.m renovated or under renovation

Portfolio value excl. transfer duties of €1.5 billion

EPRA NTA of €44.3/share

"Despite the different geopolitical, macroeconomic, climate and financial challenges faced in 2022, it was a strong year for Vitura. Portfolio activity was brisk, demonstrating the attractiveness of our properties on the market. In our constant pursuit to create value for our shareholders over the long term and provide our tenants with premium workplaces, we have continued to improve and enhance our portfolio, to combine the best levels of service with the highest environmental standards", says Jérôme Anselme, Vitura's Chief Executive Officer.

Acceleration in lettings

In 2022, Vitura delivered a solid rental performance with leases signed, extended or renewed on 23,000 sq.m, i.e., 13% of the portfolio's total surface area. The fourth quarter was particularly active, with seven transactions secured for a total of 10,000 sq.m.

Some 8,000 sq.m concerns new space, representing a positive impact on the Group's occupancy rate. This mainly concerns Arcs de Seine and Europlaza, which have been repositioned through regular investment programs and have proven their attractiveness by achieving occupancy rates of 78% and 81%, respectively. The 3 percentage point drop in the Group's occupancy rate, which stood at 81% at December 31, 2022 compared with 84% at December 31, 2021(1), is attributable to Unilocations' departure from Europlaza.

Thanks to these signings, extensions and renewals, the average remaining lease term remains at five years.

The Group's tenants are mainly large corporates with solid profiles, over 90% of which have a Dun Bradstreet rating of 1 or 2. These accounts contributed to stable rental income of €54.0 million in 2022 (compared with €55.4 million in 2021). The full-year impact of leases signed in 2022 will be felt in 2023.

Repositioning the portfolio

Vitura is committed to continuously improving performance and service. To meet its tenants' short-, medium- and long-term expectations with precision and speed, Vitura works with recognized partners, putting people first in keeping with its vision of "Workplaces for people. By people. ".

As part of the repositioning of the Arcs de Seine campus in Boulogne Billancourt, which began in 2016 with the renovation of the common areas and building B, 2022 saw the renovation of 10,000 sq.m building C, by G+ Architectes. In early 2023, the campus' existing amenities, which include a restaurant area and private gardens, were rounded out with a new fitness center and business center, redesigned by ilimelgo.

As with the work carried out on Europlaza in La Défense, the renovation of Arcs de Seine once again demonstrates the ability of Vitura's teams to successfully implement ambitious redevelopment projects.

Rives de Bercy, vacated by Crédit Foncier in December 2022, is currently being renovated by architecture firm Naço. Designed to meet new user expectations, the work will open up access to the heart of the building its patios and gardens which will become its new entrance, closer to the metro, footpaths and cycle paths. Naço has also been closely assisted on the 30,000 sq.m project by environmental consultant Wild Trees, who are helping to push the boundaries of environmental performance based on five major concerns: low-carbon footprint, circular economy, energy efficiency, biodiversity and comfort/well-being. The work will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

In line with its long-term value creation objective, Vitura is preparing a repositioning program for Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy. The aim is to bring the two complexes together within a single 34,000 sq.m campus, located along the Seine in Paris' wider central business district. The campus will offer a host of amenities to meet market expectations food service facilities, a gym, wellness and social areas, as well as facilities encouraging low-carbon mobility and be aligned with the most exacting environmental standards.

The estimated portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) stood at €1,506 million at year-end, down 3% compared with the previous 12 months due to a slight increase in capitalization rates in all sectors.

Solid financial fundamentals

The Group's IFRS consolidated net debt stood at €827 million at December 31, 2022, stable compared to end-2021. A credit agreement was signed in June 2022 to refinance €94 million worth of loans, extending the maturity of the Group's debt and strengthening its financial structure. This loan is backed by the Hanami campus, a 34,000 sq.m real estate complex located in Rueil-Malmaison.

Almost two thirds of our debt is composed of green loans and we aim to increase this share to 100%.

In response to the sharp rise in interest rates, the Group set up new interest rate hedges to hedge against changes in the Euribor. The cost of setting up these instruments totaled €8 million for the period. At December 31, 2022, 100% of the Group's debt was hedged, at an average rate of 0.70%.

The loan-to-value ratio remained unchanged at 54.9%, with an average maturity of 3.5 years.

Excluding non-recurring items, Vitura's EPRA earnings amounted to €18.9 million for 2022, compared with €28.7 million for the prior year. The €9.8 million contraction mainly corresponds to the increase in financial expenses for the period (negative €5.0 million impact) and vacancy costs (negative €4.6 million impact).

Recurring cash flow stood at €24.5 million at December 31, 2022, driven by the financial solidity of the Group's tenants.

The Group reported a net loss of €4.2 million in 2022 under IFRS, compared with net income of €36.9 million in 2021. The decrease is mainly due to a decline in property values in 2022 (negative impact of €67 million), in line with the market, following an increase in 2021. Changes in fair value of financial instruments had a positive impact of €49 million over the period.

EPRA NTA stood at €756 million at December 31, 2022, vs. €822 million one year earlier. The decrease is mainly attributable to changes in property values (negative €67 million impact), the dividend distribution (negative €21 million impact), 2022 EPRA earnings (positive €14 million impact) and the capital increase carried out in March 2021 (positive €8 million impact). At December 31, 2022, EPRA NTA stood at €44.3 per share.

Proactive environmental approach delivers results, CSR communities set up

Since the Company was founded in 2006, environmental excellence has been one of Vitura's core values. Each year, it strengthens its leadership position with an increasingly demanding and innovative action plan. Vitura has been awarded the highest levels of certification by non-financial rating agencies, and in 2022 was ranked world number one in the GRESB ranking (listed office property companies category) for the fourth year in a row. This achievement comes despite increasing competition, with all real estate companies now legally obliged to take action in this area.

Vitura also brings its stakeholders on board through an ISO 14001-certified environmental management system.

In 2022, Vitura went a step further in its environmental approach. Recognizing that ESG information must be as accessible, reliable and verifiable as financial information, Vitura automated the collection of energy data at all of its sites thanks to a new partnership with Stonal, one of the leaders in this market. In addition, amid tensions over Europe's energy supply, Vitura stepped up its efforts to raise awareness and educate its stakeholders on energy issues and ESG more generally. Ahead of winter, it initiated energy efficiency plans with its property managers and tenants. Thanks to Vitura's already close relationship with its tenants, the teams were able to spring into action and draw up programs tailored to the buildings in question and their specific characteristics. This saw the creation of CSR communities that will help foster discussion and unlock new initiatives.

This approach has yielded clear results: in 2022, the Group reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% and its energy consumption by 32% compared to 2013.

Dividend distribution

On March 7, 2023, the Board of Directors authorized the 2022 individual and consolidated financial statements for issue. In order to pursue its investment policy and continue to optimize its financial flexibility, Vitura has decided to recommend to the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 10, 2023 that the 2023 dividend be capped at the level of the distribution obligations for listed real estate investment companies in France (SIICs), i.e., €3.5 million.

Appointment to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Erin Cannata to replace Jérôme Anselme on the Board of Directors. Jérôme Anselme will step down as a director and will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer. Shareholders will be asked to approve the appointment at the next General Shareholders' Meeting.

Key figures

In millions (as reported) 2022 2021 Change Rental income (IFRS) 54.0 55.4 -2.4% EPRA earnings 14.1 38.7 -63.6% Recurring income 18.9 28.7 -34.2% Portfolio (excl. transfer duties) 1,506 1,560 -3.4% Occupancy rate 81% 84% -3 pts LTV ratio 54.9% 53.2% +1.7 pts EPRA NTA (in €) 44.3 48.9 -8.1%

Investor Calendar

May 10, 2023: General Shareholders' Meeting

May 11, 2023: First-quarter 2023 revenue

May 23, 2022: Ex-dividend date

May 25, 2023: Dividend payment date

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,506 million at December 31, 2022 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named Global Sector Leader in the most recent Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €414 million at March 7, 2023.

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr

(1 The 81% occupancy rate at December 31, 2022 excludes Rives de Bercy, which is undergoing redevelopment work. Including Rives de Bercy, the occupancy rate stood at 68% (compared with 78.5% at December 31, 2021).

APPENDICES

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data 2022 2021 12 months 12 months Rental income 54 047 55 362 Income from other services 23 975 29 558 Building-related costs (28 646) (21 249) Net rental income 49 377 63 671 0 0 Sale of building 0 0 Administrative costs (8 817) (18 204) Other operating expenses (10) 40 Other operating income 453 0 Total change in fair value of investment property (66 653) 1 348 0 0 Net operating income (25 651) 46 855 0 0 Financial income 48 863 5 487 Financial expenses (27 396) (15 409) Net ?nancial expense 21 467 (9 922) 0 0 Corporate income tax 0 0 0 0 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (4 183) 36 932 of which attributable to owners of the Company (4 183) 36 932 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (4 183) 36 932 of which attributable to owners of the Company (4 183) 36 932 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 Basic earnings per share (in euros) (0,25) 2,29 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) (0,25) 2,21

IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 7 17 Investment property 1 506 480 1 559 790 Non-current loans and receivables 11 254 14 741 Financial instruments 50 487 5 330 Total non-current assets 1 568 228 1 579 878 Current assets Trade accounts receivable 19 412 11 634 Other operating receivables 17 237 14 032 Prepaid expenses 463 432 Total receivables 37 112 26 098 Financial instruments 3 699 0 Cash and cash equivalents 15 167 57 480 Total cash and cash equivalents 18 866 57 480 Total current assets 55 978 83 578 TOTAL ASSETS 1 624 207 1 663 456 Shareholders' equity Share capital 64 933 64 000 Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 60 047 71 445 Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 634 642 600 558 Net attributable income (4 183) 36 932 Total shareholders' equity 755 438 772 935 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 679 873 727 855 Other non-current borrowings and debt 10 541 9 429 Non-current corporate income tax liability 0 0 Financial instruments 0 0 Total non-current liabilities 690 414 737 284 Current liabilities Current borrowings 144 974 96 205 Financial Instruments 0 453 Trade accounts payable 7 124 22 319 Corporate income tax liability 0 0 Other operating liabilities 9 424 15 459 Prepaid revenue 16 833 18 801 Total current liabilities 178 354 153 237 Total liabilities 868 768 890 521 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1 624 207 1 663 456

IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)

In thousands of euros 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income (4 183) 36 932 Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Fair value adjustments to investment property 66 653 (1 348) Annulation des dotations aux amortissement 0 0 Indemnité perçue des locataires pour le remplacement des composants 0 0 Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 10 9 Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 0 0 Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) (49 310) (5 527) Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 2 069 1 393 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 Corporate income tax 0 0 Penalty interest 0 0 Cash ?ows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements 15 238 31 459 Other changes in working capital requirements (24 600) 9 440 Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation Change in working capital requirements (24 600) 9 440 Net cash ?ows from operating activities (9 361) 40 899 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of ?xed assets (13 343) (110 272) Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers (6 125) 6 965 Net cash ?ows used in investing activities (19 468) (103 307) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital increase 8 225 34 526 Capital increase transaction costs 0 (659) Change in bank debt (3 971) 62 615 Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants) 0 0 Re?nancing/financing transaction costs (1 073) (7 378) Net increase in liability in respect of re?nancing 0 0 Purchases of hedging instruments 0 0 Net increase in current borrowings 3 763 (713) Net decrease in current borrowings 0 0 Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 1 113 844 Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 0 0 Purchases and sales of treasury shares (216) (411) Dividends paid (21 323) (31 770) Net cash ?ows from ?nancing activities (13 483) 57 053 Change in cash and cash equivalents (42 312) (5 355) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period* 57 480 62 836 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 15 167 57 480 There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.

French GAAP Income Statement

In euros Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 12 months 12 months Sales of services 300 400 299 500 NET REVENUE 300 400 299 500 Reversal of depreciation and amortization charges, impairment and expense transfers 0 0 Other revenue 24 887 37 713 Total operating revenue 325 287 337 213 Purchases of raw materials and other supplies 0 0 Other purchases and external charges 1 487 700 2 475 567 Taxes, duties and other levies 58 596 50 333 Wages and salaries 450 506 408 558 Social security charges 247 276 194 170 Fixed assets: depreciation and amortization 9 924 8 536 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 Other expenses 255 250 195 203 Total operating expenses 2 509 252 3 332 368 OPERATING LOSS (2 183 965) (2 995 155) Financial income from controlled entities 10 515 746 5 639 541 Other interest income 4 464 3 287 Reversals of impairment and provisions, and transferred charges 55 782 0 Total ?nancial income 10 575 992 5 642 828 Interest expenses 1 132 944 Depreciation, amortization, provisions for impairment and other provisions 345 067 55 782 Total financial expenses 346 198 56 727 NET FINANCIAL INCOME 10 229 794 5 586 102 RECURRING LOSS BEFORE TAX 8 045 829 2 590 947 Non-recurring income on capital transactions 13 092 56 974 Reversal of impairment, provisions and non-recurring expense transfers 0 0 Total non-recurring income 13 092 56 974 Non-recurring expenses on management transactions 150 0 Non-recurring expenses on capital transactions 60 710 21 001 Total non-recurring expenses 60 860 21 001 NET NON-RECURRING INCOME (47 768) 35 973 Corporate income tax 0 0 TOTAL INCOME 10 914 372 6 037 015 TOTAL EXPENSES 2 916 310 3 410 096 NET LOSS 7 998 062 2 626 920

French GAAP Balance Sheet

In euros ASSETS Gross amount Depr., amort. prov. Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Property, plant and equipment Other property, plant and equipment 34 218 (27 600) 6 618 16 542 Financial ?xed assets Receivables from controlled entities 194 448 994 194 448 994 194 448 994 Loans Other ?nancial ?xed assets 1 314 741 345 067 969 674 1 180 265 FIXED ASSETS 195 797 953 (372 668) 195 425 286 195 645 801 Receivables Trade accounts receivable 719 880 719 880 393 639 Other receivables 89 284 782 89 284 782 91 477 562 Cash and cash equivalents 2 277 858 2 277 858 1 210 697 Short-term investment securities 9 000 000 CURRENT ASSETS 92 282 520 92 282 520 102 081 898 Prepaid expenses 42 052 42 052 48 380 TOTAL ASSETS 288 122 525 (372 668) 287 749 859 297 776 078 In euros EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Capital Share capital (including paid-up capital: 66,862,500) 64 933 291 64 000 026 Additional paid-in capital 54 814 096 66 212 886 Revaluation reserve 152 341 864 152 341 864 Reserves Legal reserve 6 694 261 6 694 261 Other reserves Retained earnings Retained earnings 37 819 43 010 Net loss for the year 7 998 062 2 626 920 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 286 819 392 291 918 966 OTHER EQUITY Loss provisions CONTINGENCY AND LOSS PROVISIONS Non-current borrowings and debt Miscellaneous borrowings and debt 4 711 000 Trade accounts payable and other current liabilities Trade accounts payable 423 850 732 328 Tax and social liabilities 506 617 413 784 Amounts owed to ?xed asset suppliers Other debts LIABILITIES 930 467 5 857 112 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 287 749 859 297 776 078

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

Recurring cash flow In thousands of euros 2022 2021 Net income under IFRS (4 183) 36 932 Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property 66 653 (1 348) Other restatements of changes in fair value (48 379) (5 527) Restatement of other fees (1) 0 8 648 EPRA earnings 14 090 38 706 Exceptional income and expenses (2) 4 770 (10 042) 18 860 28 664 Restatement of deferred lease incentives (IAS 17) 3 557 5 644 Restatement of deferred finance costs 2 075 1 312 Recurring cash flow 24 492 35 620 (1) Non-recurring fees due under the Asset Management Agreement. (2) Rehabilitation indemnity study costs purchase of hedging instruments (CAP) EPRA NTA In thousands of euros 2022 2021 Shareholders' equity under IFRS 755 438 772 935 Portion of rent-free periods (1) (18 129) (21 973) Elimination of fair value of share subscription warrants 0 453 Fair value of diluted NAV 737 309 751 416 Transfer duties (2) 71 660 75 494 Fair value of financial instruments (53 257) (5 330) EPRA NTA 755 712 821 580 EPRA NTA per share 44,3 48,9 (1) Lease incentives recorded in assets in the IFRS consolidated financial

statements under "Non-current loans and receivables" and

"Other operating receivables".

(2) Transfer duties of 5% applied to the net assets of the subsidiaries holding the

properties to allow for the sale of the shares in these

entities. 2020 EPRA NTA has been adjusted accordingly. LTV ratio In millions of euros 2022 2021 Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements) (1) 827 830 Fair value of investment property 1 506 1 560 LTV ratio (%) 54,9% 53,2% (1) Consolidated gross debt at December 31, 2020 recorded in the statutory financial statements. Occupancy rate The occupancy rate is the ratio of space for which the Company receives rent under a lease agreement to the total amount of available space.

