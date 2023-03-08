Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - PikaBoom Ltd, a company specializing in the commercialization and management is excited to announce its expansion plans in the Middle East region. With a mission to capture the attention and excitement of Gen Z and kids of all ages, PikaBoom aims to leverage its decades of experience and wealth of resources to bring the best of Japanese IPs to regional audiences.

PikaBoom was established with funding and investment from RTE (Riva Technology and Entertainment). RTE is known for its drive in tackling Gen Z and Millennials, making it a perfect fit with PikaBoom's mission of capturing the attention and excitement of these demographics.

The Middle East region is known for its deeply-rooted youth culture, with manga and anime being particularly popular among younger generations. PikaBoom's slogan, "Where Anime Strikes!", reflects the company's commitment to this culture and its desire to present the best of what Japan has to offer to audiences in the region.

To accelerate their growth in the Middle East, PikaBoom is proud to welcome Abdulrahman Jandali to their team as the new Middle East Director. Mr. Jandali brings twenty years of experience in promoting and developing brands in the region, having been instrumental in the growth of Sanrio's revenue and presence there. With his leadership, PikaBoom looks forward to building sustainable programs and spearheading the licensing of Japanese and toy-centric IPs throughout the region.

Sandrine de Raspide, PikaBoom's CEO, expressed her excitement about the company's expansion plans, stating, "We are thrilled to bring our unique blend of experience and resources to the Middle East region. With Abdulrahman's leadership, we are confident that we can bring the best Japanese IPs to audiences of all ages, capturing their attention and excitement."

