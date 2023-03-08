Springs Window Fashions Welcomes New Senior Leadership Team Members

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Springs Window Fashions, a leading global provider of custom window coverings in Middleton, WI has appointed two new members to its senior leadership team. Kevin Dexter has joined the company as EVP and President of the dealer business unit and Amanda Frantz has been promoted to Vice President of customer service. The announcement was made by Eric Jungbluth, President and CEO of Springs Window Fashions.

Dexter comes to Springs with more than 20 years of experience and will be assuming leadership of the dealer business unit. He'll be responsible for the development and execution of strategic/tactical sales and product development initiatives to drive aggressive share growth within Springs' dealer channel.

Commenting on Dexter's post, Jungbluth remarked, "It is a pleasure to welcome Kevin to the Springs Window Fashions family. Kevin comes to us well equipped with strong leadership and operational experience and is the ideal professional to lead the dealer business unit."

Most recently, Dexter served as President and COO of Fisher and Paykel North America, which is a division of the Haier Group. Prior to that, he served as the Senior Vice President of sales and marketing, home appliances for Samsung. Dexter is a U.S. Army veteran and graduated from the University of Iowa.

Since joining Springs in 1999, Frantz has held several positions with increased responsibility over her 24-year career within the customer service organization. Frantz and her team exemplify a continuous improvement approach and are regarded as a best-in-class customer service team.

"Amanda's great experience and customer service success, coupled with her leadership style, make her a valuable addition to our senior leadership team at Springs," said Jungbluth. "Springs Window Fashions is always seeking to provide the best customer service experience for every channel partner and consumer, and we are confident that Amanda will be an outstanding leader in this role."

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, is a leading global supplier of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Based in Middleton, WI, Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

