Supporting Women in STEAM with HARMAN and 1,000 Dreams Fund

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Businesses around the world have been trying to improve gender parity and invest in supporting women in the workplace. Despite recent progress, women remain underrepresented in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) industries, making up only 28% of the workforce in these fields. As the global leader in connected technologies, we have long been committed to helping close the gender gap and help provide equal access to STEAM opportunities. Through our global cause initiative, HARMAN Inspired, we partner with leading nonprofit organizations to offer young people the opportunity to participate in relevant STEAM-building experiences and learn skills that will set them up for success in the future.

In recognition of International Women's Day, take a closer look at how we're working with our longtime partner, 1,000 Dreams Fund, to help empower the next generation of female leaders…

Fueling Dreams for Women in STEAM

Over the last 6 years, HARMAN and the 1,000 Dreams Fund have worked to help level the playing field for young women pursuing their dream careers in STEAM through the New Face of Tech Challenge. Each year, STEAM leaders and aspirants are invited to share their professional goals and aspirations for the chance to win funding and mentorship from HARMAN executives. Since the first New Face of Tech Challenge in 2016, HARMAN has helped award over $16,000 in grants to more than 75 inspiring young women across the country.

Jumpstarting Careers for Women in eSports

In 2021, 1,000 Dreams Fund and HARMAN launched the first JBL Quantum Changemakers Challenge to help amplify the voices and further the careers of women in eSports. Since launching the JBL Quantum Grant, HARMAN helped award $1,500 grants to 55 recipients, and connected select winners with JBL Ambassadors and content creators from JBL partner 100 Thieves for virtual mentorship sessions and additional pop-up opportunities. Three lucky recipients also had the opportunity to visit our HARMAN EXPLORE 2023 showcase and test out our latest additions to the JBL Quantum series:

The theme of this year's International Women's Day is a call to action to accelerate women's equality: EmbraceEquity. Together with our partners, we remain committed to doing our part in addressing the gender gap in STEAM and providing equal opportunities for women to pursue their professional dreams all year around. For more information on our efforts to help future leaders realize their possibilities through the power of music, technology, and service, visit: https://www.harman.com/inspired

