New Braunfels, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Nomad Internet, an American provider of rural wireless internet service, is pleased to announce the launch of its reliable backup connectivity solutions for enterprises. The new offering is designed to provide primary or backup connectivity for businesses.

The backup connectivity solution is designed for branch, office, and retail locations that rely heavily on internet connectivity. With Nomad Internet's solution, businesses can keep their internet connection running at all times, even in the event of a primary connection failure.

In addition to providing backup connectivity for employees, Nomad Internet also offers backup connectivity for ATMs, video transmission, and more. This is particularly important for businesses that operate in remote locations, as Nomad Internet's solution ensures connection stability and usability with its failover connectivity service.

"We're excited to launch our backup connectivity solutions for enterprises," Jessica Garza, COO of Nomad Internet. "We understand the importance of reliable internet connectivity for businesses, and we're committed to providing our customers with the best possible service. Our solutions are designed to keep businesses running smoothly, even in the event of a primary connection failure."

