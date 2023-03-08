Sintalica Bioscience Corp. ("Sintalica" or the "Company"), a drug discovery company focused on breakthrough treatments for neuroinflammatory disorders, today announced that the Company has achieved two important milestones through the University of Messina (the "University"):

Successfully cultivated, harvested and processed the first batch of psilocybin mushrooms. Synthesized novel psychedelic molecules designed to reduce all hallucinogenic effects. Sintalica filed a provisional patent application covering this new and unique class of chemical entities.

These molecules were produced under the authorizations granted by the Italian Ministry of Health.

Sintalica's approach to psychedelic drug discovery focuses on removing hallucinogenic effects while enhancing the psychedelic molecule's strong anti-inflammatory properties. Sintalica's research and drug development program is focused on neurodegenerative disorders, including SCI-Induced Chronic Neuropathic Pain (Spinal Cord Injury), Fibromyalgia, and Inflammation.

Sintalica has an exclusive research partnership with leading Italian research institutes, including the University of Messina and the University of Niccolò Cusano of Rome. Sintalica's scientific team comprises leading scientists in chemistry, pharmacology, biotechnology and neurodegenerative diseases.

"These molecules are critical to continuing the Sintalica preclinical testing program. We are confident our proprietary molecules and unique formulations will lead to breakthrough treatments for neuroinflammatory diseases," said Bruce Linton, Chairman and Co-Founder of Sintalica.

"The successful cultivation of mushrooms combined with the synthesis of unique non-hallucinogenic molecules is a big achievement for Sintalica, the University of Messina and Italy's drug development industry. We are now looking forward to starting our drug development program's next phase," said Prof. Salvatore Cuzzocrea, Rector of the University of Messina.

ABOUT SINTALICA

Sintalica Bioscience Corp. is a Canadian drug discovery company operating through its Italian subsidiary focused on using psychedelics to create breakthrough treatments for neuroinflammatory disorders. Sintalica filed four provisional patents for proprietary psychedelic molecules with improved stability and safety profiles, reduced hallucinogenic effects, and enhanced bioavailability.

Sintalica has exclusive partnerships with the University of Messina and the University of Niccolò Cusano, providing access to state-of-the-art research facilities, including laboratories, a polyclinic hospital, and a team of world-leading scientists.

For further information, please visit www.sintalica.com.

