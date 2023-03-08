R-Three Technologies Inc.: R-3 Technologies Inc. Announces Stockholder Meeting

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / R3T Technologies (RRRT) today announced the company's annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Friday, March 17th, at 1:00pm EST, and will be via a call-in conference.

This meeting is an open shareholder meeting and no proxies have been sent or required. This is a receptive shareholder meeting at which time you may hear a report from the Directors as to their current business plans; commence with the election of Officers & Directors; Ratification of the Preferred Share series and subsequent Amendment thereto; and any other matters properly raised at that time.

CONF CALL NUMBER: (774) 290-2200

CONF ID NO. 233-3387#

Contact:

(416) 770-3005

SOURCE: R-ThreeTechnologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742806/R-3-Technologies-Inc-Announces-Stockholder-Meeting