INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: Evolution of COTERIE New York Returns with Renewed Energy Powering Women's Contemporary Fashion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / COTERIE New York concluded its three-day fashion event on February 23, where key contemporary brands, buyers and industry experts converge to discover new trends and discuss important topics facing the fashion industry in 2023 and beyond. The evolution of COTERIE continues to drive key decisions in the women's and advanced contemporary fashion markets, bringing thousands of brands and buyers together for the bi-annual New York event.

This year, COTERIE saw 10% increase of on-site buyers from key retailers including Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Shopbop, Julian Gold, Coplon's, KITH, Fenwick, Cloak and Dagger, Anthropologie, Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Avenue, Uniquities, Four Seasons Orlando, Joan Schepp, Barbara Jean, Gus Mayer, Westerlind and Il Cortes Ingles? - as COTERIE maintains its position as the leading industry event for women's contemporary and advanced contemporary market.

"The energy in COTERIE New York's evolution is palpable. Our aim is to continue to expand and enhance the show with elevated curation and quality craftsmanship that the industry is keen to discover," says Courtney Bonnell, Vice President of COTERIE. "COTERIE is known to be home to the classic long trend pieces that specific buyers are looking for and our community of unique brands bring to the show floor."

GALLERY, a new intentionally merchandised space on the show floor featured a mixed-merchandised story of new-to-show and of-the-moment designers, each advancing the confines of their categories with their distinct points of view.? GALLERY hosted the likes of Simon Miller, Lelet NY, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, Dal the Label, Jason Wu Handbags, Reike Nen, Maiami, Timeless Pearly, Naya Rea, Dubie, Zimo and Honor the Gift. Strategically positioned next to GALLERY was EDIT, the sophisticated and international section of the show floor, showcasing advanced contemporary brands including Fo.ri Showroom, M5 Showroom, Colombo, Moorer, Woolrich, Momoni, Meimeij, Michele Lopriore, Purotatto, Seventy Venezia, ROSSO35, Fedeli, European Culture, Twinset Milano and Liviana Conti.?

COTERIE's strong international connections brought brands and buyers from across the world. Upwards of 30% of exhibiting brands came from outside of the United States. The robust international line up included Maxime Simoens, Asepsi, Maiami, Tara Jarmon, SUNCOO Paris, Muse for All, Serpui, Melissa Odabash, Attirecare, SAND Copenhagen, CeliaB and ORRIS.

As an added feature to the strong ready-to-wear selection, accessories and footwear attendees had access to the growing beauty category at COTERIE New York with industry favorites from Golden Meteors, a New York based showroom representing emerging and modern brands including 19-69, Bask Suncare, CRA_YON and Adler New York.

With continued dedication to supporting fashion's road to true sustainability, COTERIE has amplified its Verified Sustainable program, creating added value for buyers and brands. If a brand is labeled as COTERIE Verified Sustainable, buyers can be confident of a thorough vetting process saving time and energy. This program allows buyers to easily find the sustainable brands they are searching for. This season there was a 20% increase year over year of on-site brands that are COTERIE Verified Sustainable including Amur, Brodie Cashmere, Crush Cashmere, DL1969, Haris Cotton, MM33 Milano, Marine Layer, Mavi, Mia Peru, Nic & Zoe, Outerknown, Tanavana and Vagabond.

Sustainability was also a core theme of discussion at COTERIE New York, featuring two expert panel sessions focused on improving environmental impact considerations in the industry. Material Innovations that Matter, was moderated by Valentino Vettorri, Founder of Arcadia Earth, featuring Tricia Carey, CCO of Renewcell, and Steven Usdan, CEO of Giotex.

The second panel, Fashions Next Wave Driving Circularity, highlighted shifts from traditional business practices to circular economic processes featuring panelists Lucie Brigham, Head of the United Nations Office for Partnerships, Karla Magruder, Founder of Accelerating Circularity, and Constanza Gomez, Co-founder of Sortile.

The discussion was enhanced by on-site activation in partnership with eBay and Arcadia Earth offering an advanced technology experience to uncover solutions surrounding circularity in fashion through an interactive AR installation. Exclusive HOLOLENS AR masks guided attendees through the metaverse and the six stages of circularity: Prioritize Sustainable Fabrics, Build to Last, Take Care, Approach Retail Differently, Rewear, Repair & Remake and Recycle.

Technology was top of mind at COTERIE New York as each season will feature this growing category through live panel sessions and on-site activations. This February, the Sustainability and Technology panel featured Teodora Nicolae, Vice President of Marketing at Informa Markets Fashion, in a moderated conversation with Valentino Vettorri, Founder of Arcadia Earth, and Ricardo Pasarín Lainez, Co-Founder of Lyceum VR, in which they discussed the advancements in fashion technology and innovative ways brands are cutting back on waste using the latest technology available.

As part of the evolution, each iteration of the show will focus on the integral COTERIE pillars: community, sustainability and technology, and how they intertwine with fashion. More information about participating brands, experiences and session schedule will be available in the coming months.

About COTERIE

COTERIE is the premier women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: www.coteriefashionevents.com

About Informa Markets Fashion

Informa Markets Fashion a division of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc, (LON:INF), connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to creative design inspiration and retail on the wholesale floor, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com

