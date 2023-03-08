Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Creation of Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity software-as-a-service (SaaS) company focused on innovation in threat correlation and threat hunting powered by curated, highly contextual threat intelligence, today announced the creation and appointment of an advisory board made up of internationally recognized cybersecurity experts who will provide a depth of experience and leadership. The Strategic Advisory Board's initial mandate will be to leverage their expertise and collective skills to provide guidance and direction to the Tego Cyber's executive team to maximize the return on the Company's cyber-threat intelligence application.

The Strategic Advisory Board consists of the following members:

Dr. Vivian Lyon

Alissa Knight

Melissa Knight

Carolina Ruiz Gonzalez

Christine Vanderpool

"I am elated and proud to have this select group of world-renowned cybersecurity leaders to advise Tego as we go through our current and future phases of growth," stated Shannon Wilkinson, President and CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. "We are very fortunate to be able to assemble such a unique and qualified team, being all female with very diverse backgrounds. This is a direct reflection on the values of our Company and our commitment to expanding diversity and inclusion in the industry. We will be looking to the advisory board members to provide high level guidance in the development and implementation of our business strategies, provide strategic product direction and end-user feedback, and continuing to help build Tego's brand within the cybersecurity community."

Dr. Vivian Lyon

Dr. Vivian Lyon is a highly experienced and passionate cybersecurity, technology, and cloud leader with 25 years of experience in cybersecurity strategy, risk management, cloud security, IT/IS audit & compliance, and secure application development. She is currently the CIO & CISO of Plaza Dynamics, a Cybersecurity and Computer Science Professor, and the published Author of several books including 'Cybersecurity Workforce Diversity: A Guide for Cyber Leaders'. Dr. Lyon holds a Doctor of Information Technology (DIT) degree with a concentration in Cybersecurity, a Master of Business Administration (MBA), and numerous cybersecurity, cloud, and project management certifications. She is an active member of the Forbes Technology Council, Women in Security & Resilience Alliance (WISECRA), Women in Technology (WIT), Executive Women's Forum (EWF), National Society of Leadership & Success (NSLS), Cybersecurity Advisory Boards, RSA Fellow, and more. Dr. Lyon also mentors emerging cyber talents and coaches them to lead successful careers in cyber security.

Alissa Knight

Alissa Knight is best known for having been a reformed Blackhat hacker turned content creator, business mogul, and media personality. Following her arrest at 17 for hacking a government network, Alissa was recruited by the U.S. intelligence community where she supported counterinsurgency operations as a defense contractor. She is the co-founder of commercial production house Knight Studios, part of the Knight Group owned by her and her wife, Melissa Knight, which own a family of companies under the same brand, Knight Events, Knight Studios, and Knight Ink. Prior to starting Knight Group, Alissa retired at 27 after selling two previous companies in cybersecurity to publicly traded companies in international markets.

Melissa Knight

Melissa Knight is a CISO and cybersecurity executive of 20 years. Melissa had a successful career in government and commercial sectors with expertise in Cyber Defense Operations. She held leadership roles with the Department of Defense and US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration security operations teams while also serving as an active CSIRT member who supported government intrusion cases. Melissa transitioned her US Federal experience into a private sector role leading Security Operations for Sands Corporation in Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore where she spearheaded the development of three Global SOCs in less than a year. Melissa is a specialist in security operations, threat intelligence, and elevating customer success. Melissa then served as Vice President of Managed Security Services for Herjavec Group, reporting directly to CEO and Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec, managing 120+ people across functional business units, before joining Brier & Thorn, a managed security service provider (MSSP), as its CISO. Melissa is the co-founder of commercial production house Knight Studios, part of the Knight Group owned by her and her wife, Alissa Knight

Carolina Ruiz Gonzalez

Caroline Ruiz Gonzalez is a cybersecurity business executive and entrepreneur. She currently is the Chief Executive Officer at Brier & Thorn Mexico. As one of the founding employees of Brier & Thorn, starting as a Project Manager and then later an Internal Auditor, in 2014 Carolina was promoted to and has served as the CEO for the Mexico and Latin-American markets and the Head of Managed Services Practices internationally. Carolina has been responsible for building Brier & Thorn's Mexico brand in the Latin American market, managing the Risk, Audit, and Compliance (RAC) practice for Mexico, and developing the firm's Latin American corporate strategy and executing its strategic priorities. Carolina holds a Bachelors degree in Architecture from the Universidad Autonoma de Ciudad Juarez and is a certified auditor with experience in information security management, risk assessments, and internal/external audits for several security standards.

Christine Vanderpool

Christine Vanderpool, currently is Vice President of IT Strategy, Architecture & Security for Florida Crystals Corporation (FCC). For the past 4 years, Christine has worked on building out the cyber security program for FCC based on the NIST Framework, focusing on implementing capabilities that help FCC identify threats, protect against attacks, detect when events occur, respond to them quickly and appropriately and recover from any incidents by taking the lessons learned and making improvements. Christine is now focusing on how to build out the next 3 year and beyond IT strategy including things like strong vendor relationships, alignment with architecture principles and engaging communications. Christine brings experience in building such strategies from her prior roles with Molson Coors Brewing Company and Kaiser Permanente. Christine has received many awards in her career including the '2019 Cyber Security Woman Leader of the Year' award and the '2020 Executives Who Matter' award. She has also been featured in several industry magazines including Sync Magazine and a feature in 2020 Profile Magazine Executive Feature edition. She was a C100 winner in 2021. Christine is a published author of many articles including a chapter in the 'Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual' which is by many college campuses in the audit curriculum.

About Tego's Threat Correlation Engine

Tego's threat correlation and threat hunting solution integrates directly into existing Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions that provides enterprises the ability to quickly track threats, map out exposures, and expedite remediation in order to find the "signal in the noise." With performance capable of querying over 1 million records in Splunk® in just 4 seconds, Tego's threat correlation engine saves security operations teams time and money in an environment where timing is everything as efforts are made to lower mean-time-to-detection (MTTD) and mean-time-to-response (MTTR). What makes Tego's threat correlation engine different from other cyber threat correlation applications, is that it is the first commercially available solution that was specifically developed for the customer's existing SIEM platform. It operates within the SIEM platform environment, so security operations teams do not have to use multiple tools and views to complete a specific task or research a threat. Tego cross-correlates threats in real time and not only looks forward but also backwards in order to see if the organization's network has been previously exposed (active foresight and hindsight).

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a threat correlation engine that integrates with top-end security platforms to proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to identify and eradicate cyber threats. Tego's threat intelligence feed provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

