Bulverde, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Nomad Internet, a leading wireless internet service provider in rural America, announces the launch of its new retail service that will allow businesses in remote locations to access reliable, multi-purpose connectivity.

The plug-and-play service is available across all 50 states and promises to bring high-speed internet access to rural and hard-to-reach locations. The service is designed to provide failover solutions for businesses, no matter where they are located, to keep critical services, such as ATMs and digital signage, running smoothly in remote locations.

"We're excited to be able to provide a reliable internet connection for businesses in rural or travelling areas that may have previously been unable to access one," said Jessica Garza, co-founder of Nomad Internet. "Nomad Internet is here to help empower rural and travelling communities by providing them with fast, reliable internet no matter where they are."

Nomad Internet has been providing wireless high-speed internet to rural communities since its inception, and its retail service is the latest offering from the company. Further information about this service can be found on their website, nomadinternet.com.

"We are confident that our new service will solve a significant problem for businesses in rural areas, expand their customer base, and help them stay connected to customers in remote areas," Garza said. "We look forward to helping businesses in rural America thrive."

About Nomad Internet:

Nomad Internet is an American wireless internet service provider that provides wireless high-speed internet to rural communities nationwide. Instead of using traditional Internet wires, Nomad Internet does it by transmitting wireless Internet access directly to your home, business and even while traveling. To learn more, visit nomadinternet.com.

