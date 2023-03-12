Vienna Stock Exchange: The Vienna Stock Exchange recorded an equity turnover of EUR 5.20 billion in February 2023. The trading volume was thus higher than in the previous month (January 2023: EUR 4.79 billion). Year-to-date the trading volume in equities amounted to EUR 9.99 billion. The most actively traded Austrian stocks last month were Erste Group Bank with EUR 898 million, ahead of OMV with EUR 850 million and voestalpine with EUR 676 million. (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (06/03/2023)

