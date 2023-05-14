Semperit: The publicly listed Semperit Group, an internationally oriented group that develops and produces polymer products, recorded a slight increase in revenue and higher earnings in continued operations in a difficult market environment, which was impacted by high inflation and a growing economic slowdown. First quarter 2023 shows revenue increase by 2.0% to EUR 185.2 million in continued operations. At EUR 13.2 million, EBIT slightly above the comparable period of the previous year, EBIT margin slightly improved to 7.1%. CEO Karl Haider commented on the quarterly results: "I am satisfied that we delivered a good performance in the first quarter of 2023 under the given global conditions. We look forward to the full year with optimism, although we expect business development to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...