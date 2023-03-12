Frequentis: Remote digital tower (RDT) technology is a key element of next generation air traffic control (ATC) solutions. To enhance the capability of RDTs, Frequentis has joined forces with Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT), Graz University of Technology (TU Graz), and Airport Vienna, to research and develop smart assistive technology for RDT vision systems. The project, named Smart Assistant for Enhanced Remote Digital Tower (SAFER), aims to increase efficiency and ensure safety in RDT operation through multimodal artificial intelligence (AI).Frequentis: weekly performance: 1.93% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (10/03/2023)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...