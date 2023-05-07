Frequentis: Frequentis, a global supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks, will provide two voice communication systems (VCS) for Liverpool airport in the North of England. Frequentis will implement its flagship VCS 3020X for the main system and its next generation VCS, the X10. "We chose the Frequentis VCS 3020X and X10 VCS based on our previous experience with the company's systems and their experience in the market, delivering to a number of other UK airports. Being ED-137 compliant, it fully supports the digitalisation of ATC communications, and the standardised implementation and interoperability of voice over IP (VoIP), allowing us to enhance airport operations and maintain safety as airspace demands change," says ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...