Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Fast 500 % in Wochen gemacht! Die am Montag nächste Gelegenheit? – Morgen besser früh handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET46 ISIN: US78486Q1013 Ticker-Symbol: SV4 
Tradegate
10.03.23
14:35 Uhr
36,740 Euro
-0,430
-1,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,43537,24009:10
0,0000,00008:00
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2023 | 08:26
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioInvent International: BioInvent Issues Statement Confirming that it does not Hold Cash Deposits or Securities at Silicon Valley Bank

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today informed its shareholders that BioInvent does not hold cash deposits or securities at Silicon Valley Bank, or any other foreign bank.

In accordance with BioInvent's financial policy, excess liquidity is placed in bank accounts and in certificates and bonds with low credit risk. These carry fixed interest rates, are held until maturity and may have terms of up to two years.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group's liquid funds, current and long-term investments amounted to SEK 1,594 million.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

BioInvent issues statement confirming that it does not hold cash deposits or securities at Silicon Valley Bank

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743374/BioInvent-Issues-Statement-Confirming-that-it-does-not-Hold-Cash-Deposits-or-Securities-at-Silicon-Valley-Bank

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.