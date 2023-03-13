Anzeige
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
WKN: A2QEB6 ISIN: VGG0419A1057 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.03.2023 | 16:01
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Anemoi International Ltd: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: TR1

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: TR1 13-March-2023 / 14:28 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  Anemoi International Ltd 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer                                               x 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                x 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       BVI 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     10.3.2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           10.3.2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial   Total of both Total number of voting 
                attached to shares   instruments      in % (8.A +  rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)     + 8.B) vii 
                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 64,562,439                  41.11     64,562,439 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if        58,506,933                  37.26 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
VGG0419A1057       7,279,472             4.63 
VGG0419A1057       750,000              0.48 
VGG0419A1057                56,532,967                          36 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      64,562,439            41.11 
 
 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal x 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if it equals or 
Name xv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than  is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold           threshold 
Duncan Soukup 
Thalassa 
Discretionary 
Trust 
Thalassa   5.11                                     5.11 
Holdings Ltd 
Apeiron 
Holdings   35.66                                    35.66 
(BVI) Ltd 
DOA Alpha Ltd 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will 
be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
 
 
Place of completion Monaco 
Date of completion  10.3.23

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 229500 
EQS News ID:  1581169 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1581169&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2023 10:28 ET (14:28 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
