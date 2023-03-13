Active Adult Community in Canton Georgia, Soleil Belmont Park of Patrick Malloy Communities, Wins 9 OBIE Awards

CANTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Soleil Belmont Park, developed by Patrick Malloy Communities (PMC), and the name also behind the highly acclaimed Soleil Laurel Canyon was recognized for achieving the highest levels of quality and design at the prestigious 42nd Annual OBIE Awards. The Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council presented Patrick Malloy Communities with 11 awards, 9 of which were for the active adult community, Soleil Belmont Park . These awards are only given to homes that demonstrate consistency in performance across all quality measures.

Patrick Malloy Communities is no stranger to success, having received 56 accolades at OBIE events since 2017, including two of the industry's highest prizes, Community of the Year. Now, Soleil Belmont Park is setting new marks for recognition.

"What a great night for our company. It was an honor to be recognized by the Greater Atlanta Homebuilders for our team's hard work and vision, said Patrick Malloy Communities President, Patrick Malloy. "Our newest community, Soleil Belmont Park for active adults, received multiple awards for design and marketing a great testament to our combined efforts for our 55 and better brand."

At the 2022 OBIE awards, Soleil Belmont Park won nine prestigious awards including Gold OBIE Awards for Best Onsite Signage, Best Community Info & Sales Center, and Best Single-Family Builder.

Several Silver OBIE Awards were also bestowed upon Soleil Belmont Park, including:

Best Brochure award

Best Logo award

Best Billboard award

Best Advertising Campaign Budgeted Under $10,000 award

Patrick Malloy Communities was also awarded for the Best Print Communications Award (New Home Publications and Advertisement). In addition, PMC also took home the Silver OBIE Award for Best Online Banner or Box Ad for their work on the Kyle Farm website.

About Soleil Belmont Park

Located in the heart of Canton, Georgia, Soleil Belmont Park is just a short drive from Atlanta with easy access to I-575, I-75 and GA 400. Residents have easy access to Alpharetta, Canton, Milton and Cumming for shopping, dining and entertainment.

Offering a vibrant lifestyle nestled on spacious lots, Soleil Belmont Park has a total of 471 low-maintenance, single-story homes that are located on several acres of sweeping natural beauty. 104 homes have already been sold in the past months, a testament of the trust and confidence that many residents have in the community.

The Soleil name is known for exceeding customer expectations and healthy living environments. Soleil Belmont Park is ideal for nature enthusiasts because residents have easy access to the great outdoors where they can relax or host guests. Residents love to stroll through the thriving community at their own pace with like-minded people and enjoy luxurious accommodations, gourmet cuisine, and endless options for recreation with family and friends.

From thoughtfully designed ranch houses to resort-style features, every aspect of life at Soleil Belmont Park reflects the community's distinctive character. The community encourages residents to foster long-lasting social connections that many active adult buyers seek.

Soleil Belmont Park's low-maintenance houses start in the mid $500,000s and go up to the mid $700,000s. There are eight distinct floor plans available, ranging from 1,418 sq. ft. to 2,818 sq. ft. and featuring anywhere from two to three bedrooms with at least two bathrooms.

The model park, which is open every day, welcomes potential purchasers to explore the five fully furnished model homes on display. The development's high-end facilities are expected to begin construction in the first quarter of 2023.

Welcome Home - Enjoy an Active Adult Community Lifestyle at Soleil Belmont Park!

Active adult communities have worked their way into the mainstream thanks to innovative and groundbreaking living facilities spearheaded by Soleil, considered the best active adult communities in Georgia . The Soleil brand, developed by Patrick Malloy Communities, caters to 55+ adults with the goal of providing a sense of community and resort-style amenities without compromising their privacy or independence.

"Active adult buyers are looking for an easier, more social lifestyle, and this is exactly what we offer in our Soleil branded communities," said Patrick Malloy, President of Patrick Malloy Communities. "The lifestyle at Soleil Belmont Park is interwoven throughout the community from well-planned ranch homes to resort-level amenities."

Soleil Belmont Park offers a comprehensive range of activities for the comfort and convenience of its active adult residents, including a resort-style pool, health & fitness center, coffee and cocktail bar, tennis - pickleball - bocce ball courts, gourmet catering kitchen, walking trails, gardens, arts & crafts studio, and an on-site lifestyle and travel director.

This dynamic way of life provides ample opportunity for socializing and personal development. A major advantage of relocating to a premier active adult community like Soleil Belmont Park is that it takes care of your seasonal chores and upkeep through a 360-degree service. This frees up precious time for residents to pursue their personal interests, hobbies, and socializing.

Patrick Malloy Communities Offers a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate

The Federal Reserve announced recently that they don't anticipate lowering interest rates in 2023, making this special fixed interest rate offering from PMC a great benefit when purchasing a new home. A 4.99% interest rate versus an estimated current rate of 6.625% can save a homebuyer thousands of dollars.

Patrick Malloy Communities is offering the 4.99% 30-year fixed interest rates for a limited time. Prospective buyers are encouraged to tour the decorated models at the individual communities and to see the on-site new home sales associates for details.

About Patrick Malloy Communities

In 1994, Patrick Malloy founded Patrick Malloy Communities with a mission to exceed craftsmanship and quality standards in building design. From Metro Atlanta to Savannah, Georgia, Patrick Malloy Communities has developed over 7,000 homesites and constructed over 5,000 high-quality homes and sold over $2.5 billion worth of them over the course of several decades. Each home in Patrick Malloy communities is an expression of the builder's dedication to "creating character."

Patrick Malloy Communities continues a long-standing tradition of excellence in construction and design, with a focus on creating communities where residents may thrive.

