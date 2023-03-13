Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC: Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers Secure $2.5 Million Settlement for Client Injured in Car Accident

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC is proud to announce the success of partner Ben Bingham, Esq. obtaining a $2.5 million dollar settlement in a car accident case for an injured client. The case involved an incident in which the client's vehicle was rear-ended while stopped at a red light, resulting in the force of the impact pushing the client's vehicle into the car in front of him. The client was immediately transported to the hospital by ambulance and underwent a two-level spinal fusion surgery. As soon as Benson & Bingham was engaged by the client, they began working on the case to obtain the best possible outcome.

Partner Ben Bingham was able to negotiate a settlement which spared our client the stress and aggravation of litigation, while at the same time obtaining an excellent financial award. This success is yet another example of Benson & Bingham's ability to achieve great outcomes for their clients throughout the State of Nevada.

When asked to comment on the settlement, Attorney Ben Bingham stated:

"A settlement like this, for such a great client, really makes me proud. The fact that we were able to avoid a protracted litigation and ensure the client was taken care of financially is rewarding. I am grateful for my staff, both in Las Vegas and Reno, who participated in developing this claim. Another great result!"

Benson & Bingham is a highly respected personal injury and car accident injury law firm with offices in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno, committed to providing exemplary legal services throughout the state of Nevada. The firm maintains extensive experience in representing clients who have been affected by the negligence of others in car accidents. The attorneys understand how to effectively and favorably resolve cases in order to maximize their clients' monetary claims. Their success in this case is further testimony to their expertise and dedication to obtaining the best possible outcomes for their clients.

