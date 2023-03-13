Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - JKS RESOURCES INC. (CSE: JKS) (OTC Pink: JKSRF) ("JKS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

With the Company's shares now traded electronically, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds, while we've also opened the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from our stock.

About JKS Resources Inc.

JKS is engaged in the business of exploration of gold focused mineral properties. JKS holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sowchea Property, subject to a 1% gross over-riding royalty interest in the revenue from the sale of production (the "GORR"). JKS has the right to purchase half of the GORR for $1,000,000 at any time. The Sowchea Property consists of three mineral claims covering approximately 2,280 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division of Central British Columbia.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Born, P. Geo., a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101. Mr. Born is not independent as he is a director of the Company.

