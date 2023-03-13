Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - Unik Media Group (UMG) is a digital performance marketing agency that serves advertisers and publishers; the Founder of UMG, Carlos Corona Jr., was recently awarded "Super Affiliate of the Year" at the annual Affy Awards.

The Affy Awards recognize excellence in the affiliate marketing industry and took place at the Affiliate Ball in January 2023. Among the nominees, one stood out, earning him and his company the coveted title. Carlos Corona Jr., Founder and CMO of Unik Media Group (UMG), was honored with the "Super Affiliate of the Year" award.

The ceremony is an annual event that recognizes outstanding achievement in the affiliate marketing industry. It is a large-scale event that brings together industry leaders, influencers, and top performers to celebrate the best and brightest. The event provides a great opportunity for networking, learning, and being inspired by the industry's top performers.

Being nominated and awarded at the Affy Awards, a prestigious ceremony in the affiliate marketing sector, is an exciting accomplishment. Carlos has significantly impacted the Pay Per Call and Lead Generation industries through his efforts to foster creativity, implement fresh ideas, and mentor other affiliates who will go on to achieve success.

"It's an honor to be recognized among so many talented individuals in the industry," Carlos expressed upon accepting the award. The event also featured a performance by a big name in the music industry, who entertained the crowd with hit songs and a captivating stage presence. The team at Unik Media Group and Carlos Corona Jr. are thrilled about this recent achievement.

"Success in Pay Per Call and Lead Generation is about more than just generating leads or making sales," Carlos goes on to say. "It's about understanding the needs and motivations of your target audience and providing them with solutions that meet those needs. It's about building trust, credibility, and lasting relationships."

Unik Media Group hopes that this newest award will help them drive their company further towards success in the years to come. As a digital performance marketing agency, UMG aims to highlight more of Carlos Corona's influence as an award-winning Pay Per Call and Lead Generation expert.

Unik Media Group aims to provide customized solutions to their clients and help them grow their business with a data-driven approach. To learn more about Carlos Corona Jr. and the work he does with Unik, visit his LinkedIn profile or the company's website.

Contact:

Carlos Corona Jr.

info@unikmediagroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158295