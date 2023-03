Jade Leader Corp.: Jade Leader Announces Financing and Provides Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 6 million Units, at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to CDN$300,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and a half common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years following closing.

The Units are to be offered on a non-brokered basis by way of private placement to accredited investors. All securities issued under the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing. A finder's fee of 5% may be paid to eligible agents upon closing. This financing is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Proceeds of the financing are to be used for working capital, general corporate purposes as well as additional Jade exploration and Jade marketing activities.

Corporate Update - Phenomenal Jade

Over the last 3 months, in order to increase Jade Leader's visibility in the international gem community, the Company has prepared an extensive, peer-reviewed research article on its Washington State Phenomenal jade (see NR 22-04 October 3, 2022 and NR 22-06 November 15 2022). The article has been accepted for publication in The Journal of Gemmology, a leading academic journal in its field. Further details will be provided when a publication status update is provided to the Company by the editor-in-chief.

Jade Sales and Marketing

A second, 1.2 Kg "family stone" of the Company's Wyoming Sky Jade © was recently sold for gross proceeds of CDN$1,995 (or $1,619/Kg). The client purchased the stone in order to create a personal collection of jewelry.

The Company continues to grow its online presence through Youtube, Instagram and Linked In, with now over 32,000 impressions of its main educational videos which familiarize the market with the Company and its Jade products. The Company is also planning to continue to add additional inventory of on-hand materials from both the Wyoming Sky Jade © and Washington Jades pilot scale programs on its online store and gallery at jadeleader.shop

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent articles and mainstream publications suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader Corp, with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc Hons Geology, P.Geol who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 year's experience.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and jade carving knowledge to advance a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which nephrite jade with various characteristics has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

