Following the Supervisory Board meeting held on March 8, 2023, Vivendi (Paris:VIV) today announces that it has received several offers for the sale of 100% of the shares of Editis.

After reviewing these offers, Vivendi's Management Board decided to enter into exclusive negotiations with International Media Invest a.s (IMI), a subsidiary of Czech Media Invest founded by Daniel Kretinsky. This contemplated transaction would require the authorization of the European Commission. It would also be subject to the information and consultation procedure involving the relevant employee representative bodies.

In this context, the plan to distribute the Editis shares to the Vivendi shareholders, and their listing on the Euronext Growth market, is put on hold.

Since 2014, Vivendi has been building a world-class content, media and communications group. The group owns leading, highly complementary assets in television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft) and live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims to contribute to a carbon-neutral world by adopting an approach aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreements.In addition, the group is helping to build more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and its businesses, and increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

