Proptech startup EVO is aiming to revolutionise repairs and maintenance in the "broken" rented housing sector, as the company targets its latest funding round and secures a series of commercial wins. EVO connects landlords, residents, and trades professionals, making the property management process more transparent and driving down costs. The cost of property maintenance in the rental sector is valued at over £30 billion.

EVO's co-founder Dean Shepherd said: "Service standards in the rental sector have dropped alarmingly, and nowhere is this more evident than when you look at repairs, maintenance and safety compliance. We've all read about the horror stories, and the inherent power balance that affects up to one in five households across the UK. Everyone realises the system is broken and is in need of urgent reform. At EVO, we're deploying our technology to help fix that relationship between landlords, tenants, and trades professionals. By doing this, we're making housing repairs easier, faster, and fairer for everyone."

EVO, which launched its latest funding round on the Seedrs private investment platform this week seeking to raise £1 million, already works in partnership with Capital Letters across 20 London Boroughs, with over 5,500 properties currently using the EVO Platform.

Working across the private and public sectors in the public sector, housing associations and local authorities are EVO's fastest-growing segment EVO gives landlords greater insights into their properties, with access to detailed service histories, and the ability to track jobs in real-time. Landlords and property managers benefit from a low-cost monthly subscription, while trades professionals view and can accept jobs in-app.

For residents, EVO's platform means renters are empowered with more information about their homes and can report problems through its mobile app, leading to much faster turnaround times and significantly improved customer service levels.

EVO aims to onboard over 300,000 properties by 2026, which equates to approximately 3% UK market penetration. EVO plans to achieve this target via 3 key verticals: private landlords; major letting agents and aggregators; social housing providers and large-scale property investors.

EVO is also announcing one of its latest partnerships, with social impact developer Storm Property, and registered provider of social housing, Storm Housing Group, to manage Storm's post-tenancy repairs and maintenance processes through EVO's tenant-focused digital cloud platform and mobile applications.

EVO is a fusion of property professionals, skilled trades, and simple technology that transforms the way property management, maintenance and repairs are reported and delivered. EVO's digital platform connects tenants and landlords with skilled tradespeople in a convenient and transparent environment, allowing for issues to be resolved in the shortest possible time frame. EVO charges a fixed-price subscription, eliminating surprise costs and providing a reliable 24/7 response, so repairs are quick, easy and transparent for everyone. There are over 10 million rental properties in the UK and renters are expected to outnumber homeowners by 2039. Landlords currently spend c.£30 billion on repairs, maintenance and compliance, and an additional c.£20 billion on management annually.

