Digital wallets such as PayPal are the preferred cross-border B2C E-Commerce payment method in Europe

As consumers globally are warming up to the idea of online shopping via cross-border means, digital modes of payment are also gaining momentum. Although card-based payment methods are still among the preferred methods to pay for cross-border purchases, mobile wallets such as Pay Pal, Apple Pay, and Ali Pay among others are becoming popular among buyers worldwide, as revealed by the new report.

The popularity of digital wallets extends to Europe. For example, PayPal, followed by credit card and direct transfer were the top 3 cross-border payment methods that cross-border shoppers used as of April 2022. Similarly, Italy also saw more than half of online shoppers inclining towards PayPal for their cross-border purchases as of January 2022. In Germany too, PayPal, followed by credit card and direct transfer were among the most accepted payment methods by majority of companies as of April 2022.

As the growth of B2C cross-border E-Commerce is picking up pace in Europe, China leads the pack as the preferred purchase destination

The growing demand for online shopping during and post pandemic also led to the gradual shift towards cross-border B2C E-Commerce. A high share of online shoppers globally preferred cross-border purchases due to better price and availability of products otherwise not available locally as of September 2022, with clothing, apparel and footwear being the most purchased categories among more than one-third of online shoppers as of October 2022, as revealed by the new report. With Germany being the home to several large cross-border online marketplaces and brands such as Hugo Boss and About You, fashion items such as clothing and footwear were also popular cross-border purchase categories among more than half of online shoppers in Germany as of H1 2022.

Additionally, more than half of online shoppers in Sweden and Netherlands inclined towards the purchase of clothing, footwear, and accessories via online cross-border channels.

Furthermore, in Luxembourg also a large share of online shoppers preferred to purchase clothing, footwear, and accessories from abroad as of 2021. China was the preferred cross-border purchase destination worldwide, with its share being the highest for shoppers in Greece, Latvia, and Slovenia among other nations.

Despite this, the country's share in E-Commerce market declined in 2021 in comparison to its share in 2020. Moreover, in terms of the country of most recent cross-border purchase, China was not among the most preferred purchase destination for countries such as Iceland, Finland and Cyprus, according to the new report.

Questions Covered:

1. What were the top purchase categories for German online shoppers when shopping cross-border as of H1 2022?

2. Which were the most suitable payment methods for companies in Germany when it came to selling cross-border as of April 2022?

3. What was the most preferred online purchase channel among cross-border shoppers in France as of January 2022?

4. What was the estimated cross-border B2C E-Commerce turnover in EU 16 countries as of 2022?

5. Which was the most popular destination to purchase cross-border goods from among online shoppers in Greece as of October 2022

Countries Covered:

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Cyprus

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Portugal

Russia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

UK

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

About You

AliExpress

Alipay

Amazon

Asos

eBay

Fnac

Hello Fresh

Hugo Boss

IKEA

Meesho

PayPal

SHEIN

Shopee

Veepee

Wish

Zalando

