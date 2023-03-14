Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQW1 ISIN: SE0015660014 Ticker-Symbol: 9M0 
Frankfurt
14.03.23
08:01 Uhr
0,686 Euro
-0,014
-2,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACRINOVA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACRINOVA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.03.2023 | 11:58
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Acrinova AB (25/23)

With effect from March 15, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 24, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ACRI TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019914268              
Order book ID:  287448                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 15, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Acrinova AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ACRI BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019914276              
Order book ID:  287449                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.