Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Acrinova AB (25/23)

With effect from March 15, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 24, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ACRI TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019914268 Order book ID: 287448 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 15, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Acrinova AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ACRI BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019914276 Order book ID: 287449 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.