Metro Ontario and Too Good To Go Announce Province-wide Partnership

The grocer is partnering with Too Good To Go to save food from waste, help to meet corporate responsibility targets and innovate

126 Metro stores across Ontario are live on the platform today

Since piloting with the anti-food waste app starting in 2022, Metro stores have already saved 18,784 bags from waste Metro is on track to save +181,000 bags by end of March 2024, which represents 770,950 Kg OF CO2e diverted

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Metro Ontario and Too Good To Go , the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, have joined forces in the global fight to eliminate food waste. Metro stores first joined the platform in November 2022, with an initial rollout of 20 stores in the Greater Toronto Area. As of today, 126 Metro locations across the province are now live on the Too Good To Go app and ready to save food from waste for - the retail cost!

Too Good To Go connects businesses who have surplus food with consumers to purchase that food and help to eliminate the harmful impacts of food waste on the environment. Nationally, 58% of all food that Canada produces goes to waste , Metro and Too Good To Go are working to lower that percentage with an easy to use and effective solution.

"Building on the success of our pilot project, we are excited to now have the Too Good To Go program deployed throughout our Metro Ontario store network and continue our efforts to reduce food waste," said Joe Fusco, Senior Vice President, Metro. "Too Good To Go provides us with an additional avenue to ensure that food is consumed rather than going to landfill, contributing to our commitment to reduce food waste in our operations by 50% by 2025, compared to 2016."

This is in addition to One More Bite, METRO's flagship initiative in the fight against food waste. This food recovery program enables METRO to provide its partners in Ontario and in Quebec, Second Harvest, Feed Ontario and Food Banks of Quebec, with unsold quality products from its participating stores. Between 2016 and 2022, METRO has distributed more than 23 million kilograms of food, helping to fight food insecurity while keeping waste out of landfills.

Since the first Metro store joined the app in late 2022, 186,784 bags of surplus food have already been diverted from becoming waste. Metro offers baked goods, cakes and seasonal Surprise Bags, with plans to roll out additional categories across all stores.

Said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go Country Director, "the Too Good To Go team is thrilled to be supporting Metro's ambition of reducing their food waste to meet their 2025 target. Our partnership has already yielded positive results."

The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android . To learn more about Too Good To Go as well as tips and tricks to eliminate food waste follow on Instagram at: TooGoodToGo.can .

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved more than 204 million meals from more than 182,000 partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labelling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at www.instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can .

###

Contact

Sarah Soteroff

Senior PR Manager

416.838.0077

ssoteroff@toogoodtogo.com

SOURCE: Too Good To Go

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743535/Metro-Ontario-and-Too-Good-To-Go-Announce-Province-wide-Partnership