Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - Resouro Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAU) ("Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated a work program at the Tiros Titanium-REE Project where Resouro recently acquired a 33% stake with a farm-in agreement for a 90% interest announced on February 15, 2023 (see Press Release). The Tiros Project represents 10 mineral concessions totalling 152 km2 located in Minas Gerais, one of the most infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from Belo Horizonte, the state capital. The Tiros licenses cover the most prospective portion of the prolific Capacete Formation and the areas with the greatest exploration potential.

Resouro's team has commenced an initial work program consisting of the following:

Building and verifying the database of historic data

Preparation of two 100 kg composite samples from historic drilling

Planning of an Auger drilling progam utilising the Auger drills owned by the Company

Planning of an aircore drilling program to have sufficient data to produce NI 43-101 compliant resource

Developing metallurgical testwork flowsheets

Selection of a metallurgical laboratory in Brazil for initial Titanium and Rare Earth concentation

Appointment of a UK-based specialist metallurgical laboratory for specialist TiO2 and REE testwork

The initial work program, once completed and all results received and interpreted, will be followed by:

Planning of Environmental Impact Assessment

Planning of Environmental and Social Governance programs

Initial conceptual strip mining planning studies and mine rehabilitation studies

Further assessment of the infrastructure and initial capital and operating cost assessment

Segmenting and analysing the REE and TiO2 offtake market

Resouro's President and CEO, Christopher Eager, said: "We are very excited to commence work on the Tiros Project. The Project has a significant amount of historic data, and the total grades compare favourably with the grades at the two other REE projects at the same stage of development in Brazil. The ore bodies are continuous layers of soft material at or close to surface, which means that sampling can be done cheaply and quickly to produce a 43-101 resource estimate by drilling short holes at wide spacing. Tiros holds vast potential waiting to be unlocked, and our team is ready to move forward right away."

Tiros Project Highlights:

10 Mineral Concessions totalling 152 km 2 and covering 70 km of the NE trending Tiros sedimentary sequence.

Extensive horizontally bedded near surface and outcropping Capacete Formation formed from the erosion and deposition of the volcaniclastic rocks of the Alkaline province of Alto Paranaiba. The Tiros licenses cover the most prospective portions of the Formation and the areas with the greatest exploration potential.

Historical data for Tiros includes:

1,033 m of drilling from 21 holes within the concessions



GPR Profiles - subsurface imagery



Aerial geophysical Magnetic and Gamma survey



Remote sensing studies



Preliminary metallurgical studies on the Titanium beneficiation



Mineralogy studies and weathering profile characterization



Verification and re-assaying of the available core/drilling material

Results from the laboratory SGS-Geosol, using samples from 21 Core and RAC drillholes and totalling 288 samples, were used to define the mineralized bed, using a TiO2 cut-off grade of 6%. Within this bed, TiO 2 grades average 13.4% and Rare Earth Oxide average 0.4% TREO. These are averages weighted by sample size and do not represent a resource evaluation.

High-grade intervals, with more than 20% TiO 2 and 1% TREO , up to 4.8 m thick, were identified in five holes.

Approximately 24% of the content of Rare Earth Elements is made by Neodymium, Praseodymium and Dysprosium, elements used in magnet manufacture.

Table 1 - Historic Drill Results

Hole From To Thickness (m) TiO2 % TREO ppm AC-TIR-002 36 42 6 10.23 2,000 AC-TIR-003 44 48 4 13.01 3,100 AC-TIR-004 37 51 14 11.83 4,200 Contains 46 49 3 22.27 8,600 AC-TIR-005 36 52 16 11.95 2,600 AC-TIR-008 45 58 13 17.61 3,500 AC-TIR-009 14 28 14 17.74 5,200 Contains 20 24 4 24.71 10,200 AC-TIR-010 26 39 13 16.73 4,700 Contains 34 36 2 24.08 9,700 AC-TIR-011 11 55 42 16.47 4,100 AC-TIR-012 51 60 9 17.12 5,500 AC-TIR-013 26 36 10 8.54 2,800 AC-TIR-014 31 35 4 10.06 2,600 AC-TIR-016 31 51 20 11.40 3,600 AC-TIR-018 22 42 20 11.60 4,200 AC-TIR-020 13 54 41 11.84 4,300 Contains 21 25 4 22.43 10,500 PMC-FD-0074 20.3 72.2 51.9 12.10 3,900 Contains 27.3 32.1 4.8 26.30 10,400

This table is NI 43-101 compliant. A QA-QC program was used concomitant with the sampling and assaying. A sample integrity protocol was observed, with the participation of the QP.

QP

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rodrigo Mello, who is a Fellow of AusIMM with relevant experience in titanium and rare earth exploration, and a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Resouro Gold Inc.

Resouro is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Novo Mundo Gold Project in Mato Grosso and the Tiros Titanium-REE Project in Minas Gerais. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://resouro.com.

