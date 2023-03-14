Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023

WKN: A0X94X ISIN: SE0001384850 Ticker-Symbol: 99B 
Frankfurt
14.03.23
09:11 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
14.03.2023 | 12:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (150/23)

With effect from March 15, 2023, the subscription units in QuiaPEG
Pharmaceuticals Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading
will continue up until and including March 24, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   QUIA UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019912841              
Order book ID:  287450                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 15, 2023, the paid subscription units in QuiaPEG
Pharmaceuticals Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading
will continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   QUIA BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019912858              
Order book ID:  287451                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
