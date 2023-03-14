Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 300,864 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 6, 2023, up to and including March 10, 2023, in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue March 6, 2023 12,072 11,997.3016 XLON March 7, 2023 4,711 11,615.0000 AQXE March 7, 2023 22,330 11,615.0000 BATE March 7, 2023 20,315 11,615.0000 CHIX March 7, 2023 54,084 11,615.0000 XLON March 7, 2023 6,611 11,615.0000 TRQX March 8, 2023 19,651 11,739.5970 XLON March 9, 2023 32,100 11,685.0000 XLON March 10, 2023 7,999 11,325.0000 AQXE March 10, 2023 27,423 11,325.0000 BATE March 10, 2023 25,324 11,325.0000 CHIX March 10, 2023 57,292 11,325.0000 XLON March 10, 2023 10,952 11,325.0000 TRQX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 26,417,382.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 205,753,800. The figure of 205,753,800 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

