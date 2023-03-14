Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
ACCESSWIRE
14.03.2023 | 12:50
94 Leser
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 300,864 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 6, 2023, up to and including March 10, 2023, in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading venue

March 6, 2023

12,072

11,997.3016

XLON

March 7, 2023

4,711

11,615.0000

AQXE

March 7, 2023

22,330

11,615.0000

BATE

March 7, 2023

20,315

11,615.0000

CHIX

March 7, 2023

54,084

11,615.0000

XLON

March 7, 2023

6,611

11,615.0000

TRQX

March 8, 2023

19,651

11,739.5970

XLON

March 9, 2023

32,100

11,685.0000

XLON

March 10, 2023

7,999

11,325.0000

AQXE

March 10, 2023

27,423

11,325.0000

BATE

March 10, 2023

25,324

11,325.0000

CHIX

March 10, 2023

57,292

11,325.0000

XLON

March 10, 2023

10,952

11,325.0000

TRQX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 26,417,382.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 205,753,800. The figure of 205,753,800 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7806S_1-2023-3-13.pdf

For further information please contact:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743589/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
