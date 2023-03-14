GigWorld Inc. Announces Name Change to Hapi Metaverse Inc.

New Strategic Focus as a Metaverse-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Hapi Metaverse Inc., formerly known as GigWorld Inc. (the "Company" or "Hapi Metaverse"), has announced a name change, effective March 7, 2023. The new name reflects the Company's plan to position itself as a Metaverse-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider, and reflects the Company's new strategy of embracing Metaverse, A.I. and offline engagement for communities and brands.

Hapi Metaverse aims to develop MaaS for communities and brands, offering collaboration with their digital membership for Metaverse events, exhibitions, and classrooms. The Hapi Metaverse name and focus will also tie in with the Company's involvement with "Hapi Café", a business which offers coffee experiences together with co-working, virtual travel, and a health & wellness experience. Hapi Metaverse has received certain franchise rights related to Hapi Café, and has already established three coffee co-working centers in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The Company plans to open additional stores in Asia over the next three years.

"Hapi Metaverse is excited to announce our strengthened focus in the Metaverse and A.I.," noted Mr. Chan Heng Fai, Chairman of Hapi Metaverse. "We built the Company with the objective of creating value for our shareholders having developed certain capabilities in digital technology for brick and mortar industries. Hapi Café is another key component for the Company, to assist in building a global community, realizing our vision of offering health, wealth and happiness for everyone. The Metaverse adds the level of digital experience, allowing the community to connect not just in the cafes but also in the Metaverse."

Mr. Vincent Lum, Vice Chairman of Hapi Metaverse noted "The technology development arm of Hapi Metaverse Inc. will enhance the Company's offerings, resulting in a stronger competitive edge in the marketplace."

About Hapi Metaverse Inc.

Hapi Metaverse Inc. will serve as a Metaverse-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider for brands and communities, offering collaboration tools in connection with their digital membership, assisting with organizing Metaverse events, exhibitions, virtual stores and Metaverse classrooms. Hapi Metaverse also operates three Hapi Café branches, a 4-in-1 concept offering coffee, co-working, virtual travel, and health and wellness experiences in Asia. In addition to its new focus, Hapi Metaverse will continue to operate as a digital transformation technology business, providing consulting, implementation and development services, harnessing select technologies. The Company will continue to advise businesses and brands, on network marketing, blockchain services and mobile collaboration.

