GXC CEO Allen Proithis to Moderate Panel at IoT World USA

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / GXC (www.gxc.io), a leading network-as-a-service communications company, announced that chief executive officer Allen Proithis will moderate a panel discussion at Industry of Things USA, one of the nation's foremost conferences focused on the internet of things (IoT) ecosystem. The event takes place March 19-21 at the Paradise Point Resort and Spa in San Diego. GXC is also sponsoring the event.

Proithis will moderate a "Challenge Your Peers" panel titled "The Connectivity Conundrum," scheduled for Monday, March 20th, at 4:45 p.m. The session is designed to encourage participants to exchange ideas on a common topic, ask questions, debate answers, and collaboratively create a mind-map of the most interesting topic ideas. The discussion will focus on how IoT vendors, partners, and customers should evaluate the appropriate connectivity infrastructure capabilities to solve business problems and accelerate opportunities.

"Industry of Things USA is a premier event for organizations who want to learn, exchange ideas, and network with peers and partners focused on improving business outcomes by leveraging IoT solutions," said Proithis. "I am eager to facilitate a conversation that is insightful and applicable to businesses that rely on efficient and reliable connected applications and services."

GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private 5G mesh networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes a proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

GXC, previously known as GenXComm, is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development in interference technology out of the University of Texas at Austin. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and contact us here for inquiries.

