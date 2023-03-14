Anzeige
14.03.2023
Arbor Day Foundation CEO Names Nonprofit's New President

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Arbor Day Foundation Chief Operating Officer Katie Loos was recently promoted to president of the organization. Loos is just the third president of the 51-year-old global nonprofit organization.

"Katie's skills as a leader, strategist and collaborator will help make everyone on our team better, myself included," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "She cares deeply about people. She's passionate about the Arbor Day Foundation, the work we do and the team members who make it happen."

Loos is an eight-year veteran of the Arbor Day Foundation, first joining the team as the director of related business ventures. Over the course of her career, she has played a critical role of leadership during a period of rapid growth. In 2021, Loos stepped into her position as chief operating officer and continued to guide teams in areas of impact.

Now, Loos will collaborate with Lambe to direct the overall strategy of the nonprofit. As steward of the Foundation's operations, structure and systems, Loos will lead the advancement of the nonprofit's ability to plant, nurture and celebrate trees around the world.

"I am incredibly humbled to be able to serve as the new president of the Arbor Day Foundation," said Katie Loos, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Our team is innovative in its pursuit to plant trees in areas of greatest need and the demonstrated impact of the work we've helped accomplish is inspiring. As president, I will continue to foster an environment where our team members can thrive and reach new levels of success."

With Loos overseeing more of the day-to-day operations, Lambe will devote more time to elevating the visibility of the Arbor Day Foundation and fostering partnerships to maximize the Foundation's positive impact on the planet.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation - alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners - has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

Arbor Day Foundation, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Arbor Day Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743631/Arbor-Day-Foundation-CEO-Names-Nonprofits-New-President

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
