Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) (the "Company"), a diversified holding company dedicated to finding ways to tread more lightly on the planet, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune"), has successfully acquired a 25% interest in the Juliaca Project located in Peru held in the name of Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: TINO) ("Tamino"), holder of a 75% Interest.

Based upon reports from Tamino's geologist, the Company is confident that the staked claims can produce a substantial lithium discovery and take advantage of the frenzy due to the high demand for lithium with a lower environmental footprint.

The Company plans to use satellite imagery analysis that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning as a non-invasive method to analyze the properties. The main benefit of this leading technological advancement is the ability to generate mineral exploration targets in a time-efficient and environmentally friendly manner.

The most obvious benefit of diversifying into lithium is the increasing demand. Numerous industries that require lithium are poised to break out in the future, with electric vehicles perhaps being the largest among them. Fortune seeks to develop both its nickel and lithium projects for electric vehicle batteries.

Battery metals have become an important industrial sector for the current administration due to the rapid production of electric vehicles. Zero carbon technology is on the rise and the Company is broadening its ability to succeed in the mining industry.

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is propelled by the challenge of doing more with less. It owns two operating subsidiaries. Its subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. owns 182 mining cells in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada, which is prolific to nickel, gold and copper, and 25% of lithium claims in Peru. The lithium and nickel are targeted as a high-performance, sustainable, environmentally friendly component of batteries for electric vehicles.

The subsidiary ICF Industries Inc. owns a diversified basket of minority positions in publicly traded equities. It received these equity positions in exchange for consulting and financial reporting services. In addition to the financial reporting services, ICF is engaged in energy-saving solutions to reduce energy usage and optimize performance of renewable energy systems via a cloud-based technology that provides real-time information to users.

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 0.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified contractors continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

