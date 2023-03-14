DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 14-March-2023 / 12:34 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/03/2023) of GBP138.88m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/03/2023) of GBP138.88m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13/03/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,305.86p 6,022,983 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,305.86p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,970.00p Discount to NAV 14.57% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 13/03/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 12.23 2 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.14 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.94 4 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 5.72 26.9231p 5 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 5.55 6 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.55 7 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.49 8 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.32 0.25p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.28 10 OSB Group Plc GBp1 5.03 11 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 4.93 12 Alpha Group International Plc 4.38 Ordinary 13 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.99 14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.12 Ordinary 25p 15 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.11 16 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 3.01 17 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.39 18 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.68 19 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 0.82 20 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.65 21 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.61 22 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Sequence No.: 229776 EQS News ID: 1582145 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582145&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2023 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)