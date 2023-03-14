Digital Resilience Platform Company Builds Upon Recent Leadership Expansion in North America

Red Sift, the leading Digital Resilience Platform enabling organizations to see, solve, and secure vulnerabilities in their attack surface, today welcomes Dr. Sean Costigan as Director of Cyber Policy for Red Sift, where he will oversee and advise on the company's cybersecurity policies and strategies. Today's appointment builds upon the company's recent momentum in expanding its leadership team in North America.

"Sean is a true pioneer in his field and a fantastic addition to the business," said Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift. "His expertise in emerging security challenges and matters of technology and national security is invaluable for how we continue to develop effective solutions for businesses looking to continuously protect themselves in the face of threats."

Sean Costigan is an expert in emerging security challenges and a highly sought-after speaker on technology and national security. He is the lead for NATO's cybersecurity curriculum and is widely published on national security matters relating to information security and hybrid threats. He is also a Professor at the George C. Marshall Center, where he educates on global cybersecurity, hybrid warfare, crime, and national security.

"Cybercrime is poised to become even more prevalent in the future. Although the goals of cybercriminals aren't always clear, the damage they're able to inflict on our trust in people, systems and cyberspace itself is enormous," said Sean Costigan. "That's why I am joining Red Sift as I believe the company is in an ideal position to solve this growing problem. Its modern integrated platform suite, driven by Machine Learning, continuously monitors the internet to protect a company's perimeter and stop digital impersonations of its employees, company and brand at both the business and supply chain level. I'm honored to play a key role in this high-growth company."

The appointment closely follows the company's acquisition of Hardenize in late 2022 and its $54M Series B round of funding, which it is using to accelerate its global expansion and platform adoption. Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface, including email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter.

