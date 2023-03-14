Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today announced that Brent Hoffman has been appointed interim General Counsel, replacing Sanjoy Mukherjee who will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities effective April 21, 2023. The Company will be conducting a search for Mr. Mukherjee's permanent replacement.

Mr. Hoffman brings more than 25 years of extensive legal and industry experience to the role. Prior to joining Everest, he served in several senior claims and legal positions at major global (re)insurance organizations and private practice, recently as AXA XL's Chief Claims Officer, where he led the company's global claims strategy and operations across multiple business lines and geographies. He also served as General Counsel Global Claims, where he led AXA XL's in-house legal team supporting all aspects of the company's global claims operations. Additionally, Mr. Hoffman held senior leadership positions at The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., overseeing claims, litigation, and settlement strategies. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Gettysburg College and a Juris Doctor from The Dickinson School of Law.

"We are grateful for Sanjoy's years of service to Everest and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest's President and CEO. "We welcome Brent to lead our strong legal team in the interim. His deep understanding of our business, proven leadership and industry acumen make him well suited for the role. I look forward to working closely with Brent as we continue to position Everest for future opportunity."

After his departure on April 21, Mr. Mukherjee will remain available as an advisor to Everest to assist in the transition into July 2023.

In addition to his role as interim General Counsel of Everest, Mr. Hoffman will retain his position as Head of Claims and Chief Operations Officer for the Company's Reinsurance business.

