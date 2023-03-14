BondLink: Chicago Transit Authority Launches New Investor Transparency Initiative

New investor website www.ctabonds.com will be used to attract more municipal bond investors

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Today, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) announced a new investor outreach initiative to attract more investors to their municipal bond offerings. CTA launched a new, open-access investor relations website, which provides a single location for investors to access the data and documents that outline the credit features of CTA's financing programs.

The new investor relations website is free to all investors at www.ctabonds.com . It's powered by BondLink , a financial technology company that has set the standard for investor transparency across the $4 trillion municipal bond market.

Both the City of Chicago and the Chicago Park District have also partnered with BondLink; and in transit, BondLink powers the investor transparency efforts of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the Dallas Area Rapid Transit, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and the Utah Transit Authority.

"The Chicago Transit Authority places great importance on presenting investors with the information they need to make confident, educated decisions regarding CTA's debt," said Sanja Noble, director of treasury operations at the Chicago Transit Authority. "Our new investor relations site will bolster our transparency efforts by providing them with a singular site that puts information pertaining to upcoming issuances, financial updates, and prior financings at their fingertips."

CTA began operating on Oct. 1, 1947 and is now the nation's second-largest public transportation system, providing mass transit services within the City of Chicago and 35 surrounding suburbs.

"Recent market volatility has introduced countless challenges for issuers across the country," said Colin MacNaught, co-founder & CEO of BondLink. "The CTA team is really setting its organization up for long-term success by making its information more accessible and cultivating these stronger relationships with investors right now."

CTA is currently planning its next issuance, which is expected to come to market later this year. Information regarding the sale will be accessible on its new investor relations site. To remain on top of all debt-related events, documents, and news, including announcements about when CTA will be selling bonds, please sign up for notifications at www.ctabonds.com .

About Chicago Transit Authority

Chicago Transit Authority is an independent governmental agency created by state legislation. CTA began operating on Oct. 1, 1947, after it acquired the properties of the Chicago Rapid Transit Company and the Chicago Surface Lines. On Oct. 1, 1952, CTA became the predominant operator of Chicago transit when it purchased the Chicago Motor Coach system.

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) operates the nation's second largest public transportation system, providing mass transit services within the City of Chicago and 35 surrounding suburbs. The service area of the CTA has a population of approximately 3.2 million. Historically, the CTA has carried over 81 percent of the public transit riders in the six-county northeastern Illinois region, which includes the Counties of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Mchenry, and Will. Transit services provided by the CTA are part of the regional public mass transportation service system in the Northeastern Illinois Transit Region provided through the independent operations of the CTA, the Commuter Rail Division ("Metra") of the Regional Transportation Authority (the "RTA"), and the Suburban Bus Division ("Pace") of the RTA (the CTA, Metra, and Pace).

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients issued more than $50 billion in bonds in 2021. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink was recently named to the 2023 GovTech 100, marking its fifth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

