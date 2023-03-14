Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
GlobeNewswire
14.03.2023 | 14:34
Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding AegirBio AB

Stockholm, March 14, 2023- The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has
found that AegirBio AB (the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to
pay a fine of eight annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company on several occasions has
breached Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") by: 

 -- not having enabled a complete and correct assessment of an order disclosed
   on May 4, 2021, as the disclosure did not include information that the
   Company was obliged to buy back the products that the customer would not be
   able resell.

 -- not having enabled a complete and correct assessment of a termination of
   agreement with the customer, disclosed on October 25, 2021, since the
   disclosure did not include information about the uncertainty this would
   entail for the realization of the abovementioned order.

 -- having made inside information, about an approval of the Company's Covid-19
   test in Thailand, available in a discriminatory manner to the media before
   the information was disclosed through a press release.

The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's repeated
breaches and, taking into account that the breaches appear to stem from a lack
of capacity for providing information to the market, orders the Company to pay
a fine of eight annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023

About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning,
a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but
are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market.
The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan
Danelius, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Joakim Strid,
Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Carl
Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former
Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg, Lawyer Magnus Lindstedt and
director Kristina Schauman. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
