Andersen Global broadens its platform in Europe through a Collaboration Agreement with CMF Consulting (CMF), a valuation services firm in Romania.

Established in 1992, CMF provides a range of valuation and business advisory services across industries including telecommunications, hotels, healthcare, pharmaceutical, food, retail, gas and electricity networks and distribution, and power plants (oil, gas, coal, and renewable energy). As one of the first valuation companies in the region, CMF is a market leader and works closely with both Romanian companies and international clients. The firm specializes in business and intangible asset valuations; real estate valuations; plant, machinery, and equipment valuations; purchase price allocations; impairment testing; mergers and acquisitions; and feasibility studies.

"Elena and the team at CMF are recognized for their outstanding quality and deep commitment to their clients and people," said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. "CMF's valuation expertise complements our existing service capabilities in Romania and bolsters our multidisciplinary platform in Europe."

CMF Managing Partner, Elena Apostolescu, added, "Our collaboration with Andersen Global is a strategic step in our development as a leading valuation services provider in Europe. We look forward to working together with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global and leveraging our knowledge and resources to enhance our ability to serve clients globally."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 13,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 390 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

