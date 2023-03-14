Improved mileage and location tracking ensure fleet vehicles are sold at the optimal time, while Dealerware mobile contracts provide McLaren better records of driver contracts and fleet costs

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - McLaren, The Americas has selected Dealerware as its corporate fleet management provider. Dealerware's mobile contracting and fleet tracking tools will help McLaren, The Americas monitor vehicles used for press activities, events and consumer test drives.

The Dealerware platform centralizes vehicle data to simplify management of vehicles that change hands very often, such as press vehicles, demonstrators, and loaner vehicles. Connected car features track trip histories and vehicle locations, and automatically update mileage and fuel readings. This telematics data helps fleet operators prevent misuse and maximize the resale value of fleet vehicles.

When working with customers, Dealerware's mobile contracting tools create a high-end service experience that can be completed anywhere, whether at a dealership or at a customer's location. Contracts can be completed on a dealership staff member's mobile device or a customer's device in 60 seconds, which will help McLaren representatives get journalists, event attendees and drivers into fleet cars more quickly.

"Our fleet of press, event and demo cars deliver exhilarating driving experiences to drivers all over the country. Dealerware's contracting process matches the high-end experiences drivers expect from McLaren, while also allowing us to better protect, manage and track the assets in our fleet," said Randy Nowell, Vice President of Aftersales, The Americas.

"This partnership shows how Dealerware can power even the most modern and unique fleet vehicle use cases. Our partners at McLaren are delivering cars straight to the doorsteps of consumers and journalists with certainty on vehicle location and usage. Dealerware is proud to help McLaren maximize the value they get from every fleet vehicle over its lifecycle," said Matt Carpenter, Dealerware CEO.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAHECN3oKc8.

For more information about Dealerware's contracting tools, telematics service, and how the platform supports distributed fleet management and vehicle delivery, visit www.dealerware.com.

About Dealerware

Dealerware transforms the automotive retailers of today into the mobility networks of tomorrow. The Dealerware connected car platform elevates the service experience for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and elevating the customer experience, Dealerware allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of courtesy vehicles, retail rental, and subscription programs. Launched in 2016, Dealerware today manages over 50,000 vehicles across 3,000 automotive dealerships in North America, including the top 10 public dealer groups, across 28 OEM brands. For more information, please visit www.dealerware.com.

About McLaren Group

The McLaren Group is a global leader in luxury automotive and elite motorsports with a focus on its Automotive supercar and Racing businesses.

Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the US.

The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK's largest independent companies.

Media Contact:

Matt Isaacs

matthew.isaacs@dealerware.com

512.522.6477

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158276