Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.03.2023 | 14:50
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: To B or Not to B

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Today, the idea that business can be a force for good is mainstream…but it wasn't always that way. The early pioneers, including host Carol Cone, invested and contributed to the creation of Business for Social Responsibility, a sustainable business network and consultancy focused on creating a world in which all people can thrive on a healthy planet, in 1992. Fourteen years later, three college friends launched a new movement: one that would transform the global economy through a standards and certification process designed to benefit all stakeholders.

This was the launch of B Lab, the nonprofit organization that sets the standards for and certifies businesses driving an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. These businesses make up the B Corporation movement - distinguished by their special "B" logo.

We invited Eleanor Allen, B Lab's new Lead Executive, who has taken the reins from its original founders to speak to the present and future of both B Lab and B Corps.

Listen for insights on:

  • What B Corp certification is and why your company should pursue it
  • The future for B Corp certification standards
  • Why large, publicly traded companies are becoming B Corps
  • How B Lab's tools can help companies evaluate their ESG performance without applying for certification

To listen to this episode and others, visit Purpose 360 Podcast.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743658/To-B-or-Not-to-B-Lab

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.