Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: To B or Not to B

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Today, the idea that business can be a force for good is mainstream…but it wasn't always that way. The early pioneers, including host Carol Cone, invested and contributed to the creation of Business for Social Responsibility, a sustainable business network and consultancy focused on creating a world in which all people can thrive on a healthy planet, in 1992. Fourteen years later, three college friends launched a new movement: one that would transform the global economy through a standards and certification process designed to benefit all stakeholders.

This was the launch of B Lab, the nonprofit organization that sets the standards for and certifies businesses driving an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. These businesses make up the B Corporation movement - distinguished by their special "B" logo.

We invited Eleanor Allen, B Lab's new Lead Executive, who has taken the reins from its original founders to speak to the present and future of both B Lab and B Corps.

Listen for insights on:

What B Corp certification is and why your company should pursue it

The future for B Corp certification standards

Why large, publicly traded companies are becoming B Corps

How B Lab's tools can help companies evaluate their ESG performance without applying for certification

