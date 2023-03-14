Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Offer document regarding Montana BidCo Oy's recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Nordic Lights Group Corporation made public and offer period to commence on March 15, 2023

Offer document regarding Montana BidCo Oy's recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Nordic Lights Group Corporation made public and offer period to commence on March 15, 2023 Montana BidCo Oy COMPANY RELEASE March 14, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. EET NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. Offer document regarding Montana BidCo Oy's recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Nordic Lights Group Corporation made public and offer period to commence on March 15, 2023 Montana BidCo Oy ("Montana" or the "Offeror"), a private limited liability company, that is indirectly wholly owned by Methode Electronics, Inc. ("Methode"), and Nordic Lights Group Corporation ("Nordic Lights" or the "Company") announced on February 28, 2023 that Methode and Nordic Lights had entered into a combination agreement (the "Combination Agreement") pursuant to which the Offeror makes a voluntary recommended public offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares in Nordic Lights (the "Offer"), and pursuant to which Methode has transferred its rights and obligations to the Offeror in accordance with the terms of the Combination Agreement. The offer document regarding the Offer (the "Offer Document") is available as of today, March 14, 2023, in Finnish at www.danskebank.com/nordiclights-offerand https://investors.nordiclights.com/ostotarjous/ and in English at www.danskebank.com/nordiclights-offer-en and https://investors.nordiclights.com/en/tenderoffer/. The offer period for the Offer will commence tomorrow March 15, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on April 14, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the Offeror extends the offer period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer (the "Offer Period"). The Offer is currently expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2023. The shareholders of Nordic Lights are offered EUR 6.30 in cash for each validly tendered share in Nordic Lights (the "Offer Consideration"). The Offer Consideration has been determined based on 20,957,962 issued and outstanding shares in Nordic Lights. Should the Company increase the number of its issued and outstanding shares as a result of any measure with a dilutive effect, or should the Company distribute a dividend or in any other way distribute or transfer value to its shareholders, or if a record date with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to any settlement of the Offer (with the effect that any resulting distribution of funds is not payable to the Offeror), then the Offer Consideration payable by the Offeror shall be reduced accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis. The Board of Directors of Nordic Lights proposes to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Lights that a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share be paid, which could result in an adjustment to the Offer Consideration on a euro-for-euro basis as set out above. The Board of Directors of Nordic Lights, represented by a quorum comprising the disinterested members of the Board of Directors, has unanimously decided to recommend in its statement issued pursuant to the Helsinki Takeover Code issued by the Finnish Securities Market Association (the "Helsinki Takeover Code") that the shareholders of Nordic Lights accept the Offer. The Board of Directors of Nordic Lights received an opinion, dated February 27, 2023, issued by Nordic Lights' exclusive financial adviser, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch ("SEB"), to the effect that, on the date of such opinion, the consideration to be received in the Offer by shareholders of Nordic Lights was fair, from a financial point of view, to such shareholders. Shareholders in Nordic Lights, who in aggregate own shares corresponding to approximately 56.5 percent of all shares and votes in Nordic Lights, have irrevocably undertaken to accept the Offer. Sponsor Fund IV Ky and individual partners at Sponsor Capital Oy and its affiliate, who in aggregate hold approximately 39.2 percent of the shares and votes in Nordic Lights, have unconditionally and irrevocably undertaken to accept the Offer. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Oy Purmo Autic Ab, who in aggregate hold approximately 17.3 percent of the shares and votes in Nordic Lights have irrevocably undertaken to accept the Offer subject to certain customary conditions. In addition, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (approximately 1.9 percent of the issued shares and votes) and Thomasset Oy (approximately 2.4 percent of the issued shares and votes), who in aggregate hold approximately 4.3 percent of the shares and votes in Nordic Lights, have expressed that they view the Offer positively. The completion of the Offer is, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, subject to the satisfaction or waiver by the Offeror of certain customary conditions on or by the date of the Offeror's announcement of the final result of the Offer including, among others, that approvals by all necessary regulatory authorities have been received and that the Offer has been validly accepted in respect of shares in Nordics Lights representing, together with any shares in Nordic Lights otherwise held by the Offeror prior to the date of the announcement of the final result of the Offer, more than 90 percent of the shares and votes in Nordic Lights calculated in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended) governing the right and obligation to commence compulsory redemption proceedings. Most Finnish account operators are expected to send a notice regarding the Offer and related instructions and an acceptance form to their customers who are registered as shareholders in the shareholders' register of Nordic Lights maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. Shareholders of Nordic Lights who do not receive such instructions or an acceptance form from their account operator or asset manager should first contact their account operator or asset manager and can subsequently contact Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch ("Danske Bank") by sending an e-mail to nordiclights-offer@danskebank.com, where such shareholders of Nordic Lights can receive information on submitting their acceptance of the Offer, or, if such shareholders are U.S. residents or located within the United States, they may contact their brokers for the necessary information. Those shareholders of Nordic Lights whose shares are nominee-registered and who wish to accept the Offer, must submit their acceptance in accordance with the instructions given by the custodial nominee account holders. The Offeror will not send an acceptance form or any other documents related to the Offer to these nominee-registered shareholders of Nordic Lights. A shareholder of Nordic Lights who wishes to accept the Offer must submit a properly completed and duly executed acceptance form to the account operator that manages the shareholder's book-entry account in accordance with the instructions and within the time period set by the account operator, which may be prior to the expiry of the Offer Period. The Offeror reserves the right to reject any acceptances that have been submitted in an incorrect or incomplete manner. The preliminary result of the Offer will be announced by a company release on or about the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiration of the Offer Period (including any extended and discontinued Offer Period). In connection with the announcement of the preliminary result, it will be announced whether the Offer will be completed subject to the conditions to completion of the Offer continuing to be fulfilled on the date of the final result announcement and whether the Offer Period will be extended. The final result of the Offer will be announced on or about the third (3rd) Finnish banking day following the expiration of the Offer Period (including any extended and discontinued Offer Period). In connection with the announcement of the final result, the percentage of the shares in Nordic Lights in respect of which the Offer has been validly accepted and not validly withdrawn will be confirmed. The Offeror and Methode reserve the right to acquire, or enter into arrangements to acquire, shares in Nordic Lights before, during and/or after the Offer Period (including any extension thereof) outside the Offer in public trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland ("Nasdaq First North") or otherwise. Any purchases made or arranged will be disclosed in accordance with applicable rules. The terms and conditions of the Offer are enclosed in their entirety to this company release (Appendix 1). Moelis & Company LLC acts as exclusive financial adviser to the Offeror in connection with the Offer. Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch acts as the arranger in connection with the Offer. Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz act as the legal advisers to the Offeror and Hill+Knowlton Strategies as communications adviser in connection with the Offer. SEB acts as financial adviser and Roschier, Attorneys Ltd. as legal adviser to Nordic Lights in connection with the Offer. Investor and Media enquiries: Methode Robert K Cherry, VP Investor Relations, Methode, ir@methode.com, Tel. +1 708 457 4030 Nordic Lights Göran Carlson, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nordic Lights, Tel. +46 70 874 6556 Tom Nordström, Chief Executive Officer, Nordic Lights, tom.nordstrom@nordiclights.com, Tel. +358 400 909005 Certified Adviser of Nordic Lights: Oaklins Merasco Ltd Tel. +358 9 612 9670 ABOUT THE OFFEROR AND METHODE Montana is a newly established company that is indirectly wholly owned by Methode. Montana has previously not conducted any business. Montana was formed to make the Offer and to operate as the parent company of Nordic Lights. Methode is a leading global supplier of custom engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Methode designs, engineers and produces mechatronic products for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) utilizing a broad range of technologies for user interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications. Its solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, consumer appliance and medical devices. Methode was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with its shares admitted to public trading since 1966. As reported in Methode's last 10-K annual report filing, at April 30, 2022, Methode had approximately 7,000 employees worldwide, and net sales of approximately USD 1.1636 billion. ABOUT NORDIC LIGHTS Nordic Lights, based in Pietarsaari, Finland, has paved its way as a global premium supplier of high-quality lighting solutions for heavy-duty equipment in several demanding industrial sectors. The Offer is made for the issued and outstanding shares (which are not held in treasury) of Nordic Lights, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and procedural requirements. The Offer is made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), subject to the exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act, for a Tier I tender offer (the "Tier I Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Offer timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those of the United States. The Offer is made to Nordic Lights' shareholders resident in the United States on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of Nordic Lights to whom an offer is made. U.S. shareholders should consider that the Offer Consideration is being paid in EUR and that no adjustment will be made based on any changes in the exchange rate. To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the date of this release and during the pendency of the Offer, and other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly purchase or arrange to purchase shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for shares. 