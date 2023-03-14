Carroll Model Volleyball Presented by Celsius Returns for its 13th Annual Event

The sexiest event on the planet! - March 18-19, 2023

Special Guest DJ Brody Jenner on behalf of Mamita's

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Carroll Model Volleyball presented by Celsius, a free and open to the public event, will be returning to Miami Beach on March 18 & 19, 2023 for its 13th annual gathering. Model Volleyball is excited to be back on the beautiful sands of the best city in the world from 12-8pm each day.

Miami's top model agencies are invited to participate in this thrilling 2-day co-ed tournament to benefit The Angel Watching Over Me Foundation with the support of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority.

With over 15,000 spectators, 11 agencies and 250 participating models this year's event will surpass all of past tournaments expectations.

Model Volleyball is excited to welcome this year's title sponsor CARROLL, a privately held real estate investment firm, founded in 2004 by Patrick Carroll. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed, or sold more than $20.9 billion in real estate. The Firm manages approximately 30,000 multifamily units across eight states representing $7.1 billion in assets under management and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S.

"Carroll is excited to be part of such a wonderful community-driven event in Miami Beach that brings all of the agencies together while supporting the grassroots efforts of AWOM. As a first-time sponsor, we're thrilled to be involved with this incredible tournament, " said Patrick Carroll founder and CEO of Carroll.

Presenting sponsor and vastly growing global brand, Celsius, will be on site sampling all of their newest flavors and showcasing an interactive spectator experience!

The event will also be welcoming back Pharrell's concept Strawberry Moon as their official VIP Partnership for table service on site with special partner integrations from Crown Royal Regal Apple.

The Strawberry Moon VIP Beach Deck will be home to 25 exclusive tables that will have a direct view of the volleyball games & Miami Beach's blue waters.

Mamitas Tequila Hard Seltzer will be returning to the event alongside brand partner Brody Jenner, who will guest DJ on Saturday, March 18 for a sunset closing set at 6pm.

Other partners you will find participating include mavn, the app surpassing all odds bridging the gap between brands and creators as the new industry leader of influencer marketing. mavn will be offering our VIPs a customized social media experience resembling the app's categories including food & beverage, airbrush stations, photo installation experiences and more.

Mavn will also be assembling a team for this year's tournament that will be playing in a live exhibition match against Miami Beach's Police Department on Saturday, March 18 at 12pm.

Joined by serial entrepreneur & founder of Valuetainment, Patrick Bet David, who will be kicking off the tournament with a special appearance & coin toss pre exhibition match. Miami Beach's finest will be bringing their A-game to the beach to see if they can compete against some of the industry's top models!

Menin Hospitality & The Shelborne Hotel will be the event's official hotel & venue partner for private special events as well as their fast-growing Bodega Taqueria will be sampling signature tacos in the VIP.

iHeartMedia will be returning as the event's marquee media partner for the 7th consecutive year. Alongside their MC's iHeart is excited to bring tetherball to the VIP area and hosting games and contests throughout the days.

St. James Tea also returns to this year's tournament sampling to spectators as well as a rockwall climbing experience courtside.

Other partners that will be complimentary sampling include Path Water, Vapsi, Palmini & The Dirty Rabbit Group which will also host the annual kickoff event.

Amongst the VIP, guests will find complimentary cocktails provided by Mamitas, Bandido Tequila, Island Rum Company, Cool Cat & more.

Participating agencies include Wilhelmina, Next, Elite, Select, Source, BMG, JLM, Caroline Gleason, Ford & Front.

Stay tuned for official announcements & who will bring home the W. See you on the sand!

Follow @ ModelVolleyball

Details:

Saturday & Sunday, March 18-19

12-8pm

11th & Ocean Front, Miami Beach

To purchase VIP Tickets, Limited Table Service:

Schedule of Events:

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Official Carroll Model Volleyball presented by Celsius Beach Clean Up Event

5-7pm

11th & Ocean Front, Miami Beach

Hosted by Clean Miami Beach

Open to the public

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Official Carroll Model Volleyball presented by Celsius Kickoff Party

MAD Wynwood 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL 33137

Private Event (not open to public/ by request only for media)

9pm - 11pm (open to public after 11pm)

Friday, March 17, 2023

Official Carroll Model Volleyball presented by Celsius Uniform Pickup & Pool Hangout

Hosted by St James Tea

The Shelborne Hotel

12pm-6pm (not open to public/ by request only for media)

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Day One

11th & Ocean Front, Miami Beach

12-8pm

Free & Open to the Public

Special guest DJ Brody Jenner for Mamitas 6p-8p

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Day Two

11th & Ocean Front, Miami Beach

12-8pm

Free & Open to the Public

Official Carroll Model Volleyball closing party

Hosted by Crown Royal Apple

Bodega South Beach

9pm (open to the public)

Media Contact:

Helena Renee PR

Helena Chackman

helena@helenareneepr.com

